Fashion designer Patrick Kelly’s “Track of Love” retrospective is hot! – CBS San Francisco





Fashion designer Patrick Kelly’s “Track of Love” retrospective is hot!BR host Jan Mabry visits the late Patrick Kelly’s “Trail of Love” exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. On view until April 24. For more information, visit deyoungmuseum.org. 7 hours ago

Don’t miss SF Ballet intern Angela Watson in The Nutcracker by the San Francisco BalletAngela Watson, SF Ballerina Intern, talks to BR’s Jan Mabry about what it takes to be a ballerina and her rigorous training as an SF Ballet Intern. Don’t miss her on stage with The Nutcracker by the San Francisco Ballet. Performances until 12/30. For tickets, visit sfballet.org/nutcracker. 5 days ago

Don’t Miss HBO’s 4-Part Documentary Series “Black And Missing”Award-winning filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir chats with Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about “Black and Missing,” a 4-part HBO documentary series that premieres November 23 on HBO and HBO Max. 15 days ago

SFAI Presents ‘Dust Specks On The Sea’ Featuring Sculptures by Caribbean and Haitian ArtistsArtists Michelle Lisa Polissaint and Najja Moon chat with BR host Jan Mabry about their work, “How to Fix a Leaky Roof,” which is part of the San Francisco Art Institute’s “Dust Specks On The Sea” exhibition, presenting sculptural works by Caribbean and Haitian artists. On view until February 19, 2022. For more information, visit sfai.edu. 15 days ago

Holiday Pairing from Chef Leilani Baugh of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & KitchenChef Leilani Baugh, chef, owner of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen and Roux & Vine Catering shares the food and wine pairings of a few of his favorite winemakers with Jan Mabry of BR. Visit the Magnolia Bar Lounge & Kitchen, located at 3443 San Pablo Ave in Oakland, inside the historic California Hotel. For more information, visit chefleilani.com. 16 days ago

Legendary Josephine Baker inducted into the Pantheon in FranceLegendary performer Joséphine Baker became the first black woman to win one of France’s highest honors on November 30, when she was inducted into the prestigious Pantheon. Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry spoke to Ricki Stevenson, CEO of Black Paris Tours, about this historic occasion. 28 days ago

Meet San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-MartinBR host Jan Mabry had the chance to sit down with San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin before his incredible performance at the Magic Theater. 2 months ago

Vern Glenn visits Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts in OaklandVern Glenn shows us the sweet success of Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts in Oakland. For more information, visit gregorysgourmetdesserts.com. 2 months ago

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell talks about her book “Her Honor”Retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell chats with Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about her new book, “Her Honor, My Life on the Bench, What Works, What Works who’s broken and how to change it, “now available at bookstores nationwide. 2 months ago

Don’t miss award-winning bass Soloman Howard in SF Opera’s FidelioAward-winning bass Soloman Howard talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about his role as Don Fernando in SF Opera’s Fidelio, a modern version of Beethoven’s opera set behind prison walls. For tickets and information, visit sfopera.com. 2 months ago

Dr Jovan Scott Lewis speaks with BR about historic Tulsa and repairsDr Jovan Scott Lewis, president and associate professor of geography at UC Berkeley, is a member of Governor Newsom’s task force on reparations. Since 2014, Dr. Lewis has been researching Tulsa, Oklahoma and the history of Greenwood. In the first part of his interview with Jan Mabry of BR, he links his research on the history of Tulsa to current events. In the second part, he advocates for reparations and talks about the challenges black people would face in a post-reparation society. 3 months ago

Grilling tips from Chef Darryl Bell, owner of Stateline Road 816 barbecue sauceChef Darryl Bell, Jr. of Press Restaurant in Napa welcomes BR to his home to share Kansas-style barbecue tips and the history of his Stateline Road 816 barbecue sauce. Order the sauce, rub and brine on stateline-road.com. 3 months ago

Take a wine tasting at the JMoss Cellar and Tasting Room in NapaNapa winemaker James Moss tells the story of his family’s award-winning wines and offers Jan Mabry of BR a tour of the cellar and tasting room. For more information and reservations, visit jmosswines.com. 3 months ago

Author, educator and motivational speaker Regina Louise shares her latest book “Permission Granted”Author, educator and motivational speaker Regina Louise speaks with BR host Jan Mabry about her new book, “Permission Granted”. 3 months ago

Don’t miss the documentary “Homeroom” by award-winning director Peter NicksAward-winning director Peter Nicks chats with BR host Jan Mabry about his latest documentary, “Homeroom,” which follows Oakland High’s class of 2020 during the pandemic. Don’t miss “Homeroom”, now streaming on Hulu. 3 months ago

Rapper and producer Tajai Massey’s hip-hop festival Hiero Day kicks off September 3-6Vern Glenn chats with rapper, producer Tajai Massey who first topped the charts with “Souls of Mischief” in the 90s. Tajai talks about his life, his art and the upcoming hip-hop festival Hiero Day, September 3-6 in Oakland. For more information, visit hieroday.com. 4 months ago

Don’t miss Adonal Foyle’s Swinging For Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament on August 9Adonal Foyle, television sports analyst and former NBA player, talks to Vern Glenn about a cause close to his heart: his upcoming Swinging for Kids Celebrity golf tournament on August 9 at Round Hill Country Club, Alamo. For tickets and information, visit kerosenelampfoundation.org. 5 months ago

Chef Joseph Paire puts comfort food and cannabis on the menu at Claremont’s Limewood restaurantChef Joseph Leroy Paire III tells Jan Mabry of BR how he puts his own brand of Southern comfort food and cannabis pairings on the menu at Limewood Restaurant inside the Claremont Hotel. For more information, visit limewoodrestaurant.com. 5 months ago

Mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges collaborates on two memorable commemorations of the Tulsa massacre in 1921American mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges lent her beautiful voice to “They Still Want To Kill Us” by Daniel Bernard Roumain and “Tulsa 1921 – Pity These Ashes, Pity This Dust” by Dr Adolphus Hailstork. She spoke to Jan Mabry of BR about her experience. 5 months ago

BR goes for a walk with artist Shomari SmithArtist and gallery owner Shomari Smith talks to Jan Mabry of BR about his work, the E14 gallery in the heart of “Old Oakland” and takes us to Broadway Ave. on a safe walk against Covid where his Thank You series lines the windows once covered in plywood. To learn more about this new space, visit e14gallery.com. Check out Shomari’s incredible work at shomarismith.net. 6 months ago

Meet the legendary Afro-Cuban singer, songwriter and conductor Bobi CspedesLegendary Afro-Cuban singer, songwriter and conductor Bobi Cspedes celebrates 40 years of career and the release of a new studio album, Mujer y Cantante. Don’t miss Bobi will open the Yerba Buena Festival in San Francisco on June 26. To learn more, visit bobicespedes.com. 6 months ago

2X Grammy-nominated artist Tommy ‘Soulati’ Shepherd on ‘Black Daddy’2X Grammy nominated artist, educator and activist Tommy ‘Soulati’ Shepherd talks to BR’s Jan Mabry about the upcoming ‘Black Daddy’ movie, which reflects the experience of being a black father in America. He shares details on the making of the trailer starring Tommy, Dame Drummer and their children. 6 months ago

Maestro Roderick Cox conducts SF Opera’s incredible comeback – “The Barber of Seville”Berlin-based American maestro Roderick Cox chats with Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about his return to the stage after more than a year of COVID as SF Opera presents first-ever drive-through opera, “The Barber of Seville “. For tickets and information, visit sfopera.com. 8 months ago

Author Rob Kenner talks about his book “The Marathon Don’t Stop, the Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle”Vibe co-founding editor-in-chief Rob Kenner chats with BR host Jan Mabry about his new book, “The Marathon Don’t Stop, the Life & Times Of Nipsey Hussle,” and explains how the man born Ermias Asghedom changed the musical “game” by eliminating the middleman. 8 months ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/program/1209/6178727-fashion-designer-patrick-kellys-runway-of-love-retrospective-is-hot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos