Fashion
Ariana Grande’s dress was a fire hazard on the set of “Don’t Look Up”
Photo via Netflix
Producers on the plateau of Do not seek were concerned that Ariana Grande’s Valentino haute couture dress could catch fire during her duet performance with Kid Cudi.
Grande plays pop diva Riley Bina in the film, who raises awareness of the impending doom to the world by hosting a concert with her boyfriend DJ Chello, played by Cudi. For her performance, costume designer Susan Matheson chose a white dress with plumes of feathers. Unfortunately, this choice entailed security risks.
“The producers got the impression people rushed over to me and told me they had fireworks next to Ariana who was hanging from the ceiling,” Matheson said in an interview for Vogue. “They tell me we need to fireproof the feathers, and I had to say, ‘Do you know what happens to the feathers when they’re wet?’ Plus, I couldn’t let them touch him or get firework sparks near Ariana. ”
Matheson was finally successful, and the fireworks were taken away from Grande and the designer dress. “We had to find ways to do everything safely,” says Matheson. “I might have shouted, but it’s a museum piece; I felt incredibly protective.
This wasn’t Matheson’s only challenge when building Grande’s character look. One of the main challenges was to find outfits that were distinct from the real image of the pop star. “I knew I had to do something that was contrary to how Ariana looked in real life,” Matheson said. “I went through everything she had ever worn in a clip or had been photographed at an event. I wanted to do something a lot bolder than what we’re used to seeing her in.
Matheson did an amazing job designing Grande’s unique look for Don’t Look Up, and the fire hazard dress was well worth the risk. Matheson got a unique look for the rest of the characters, and she hilariously revealed Tiger King inspired Timothe Chalamet’s mule.
