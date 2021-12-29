The Future of Fashion – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: Comfort, community, awareness and communication, mainly via social media, are what drives Generation Z (the generation born between 1995 and 2005), our youngest creatives today. Spending almost every waking hour online, in their world, comfort rules think of sweatshirts, t-shirts, trans-seasonal / gender-neutral clothing, luxury streetwear, athleisure and sneakers. Local brands, sustainable labels and ethical practices hold value to them, as do anything considered individualistic and unique. Three Gen Z designers from namma ooru think millennials get their inspiration not from catwalks or magazines, but from Instagram and Pinterest. They tell us how fashion and luxury are a tool for them to help them express their true selves. I consider my style to be androgynous, says Vir Naidu, breaking the stigma of traditional male and female clothing, adding that her biggest creative influence has been her mother, Ila Naidu, who always serves a serious style Echoes Vir, She always encouraged express myself fully, and push the limits of my style and design. Part of Gen Z, Vir finds that a large portion of their consumption is driven by social media trends. We want to wear what is trendy, which leads many of us to consume fast fashion. Fast fashion is affordable but exploitative. As the creative lead of the young brand Three Eleven (3xi), he adds, we wanted to create a brand that gives Gen Z the ability to consume consciously while looking stylish while doing so. The brand employs local artisans with a bespoke business model that focuses on gender-neutral, eco-friendly clothing! The sustainable sportswear market was in high demand due to the increase in hours spent indoors during shutdowns. With this, the demand for a stylish comfort clothing brand Cava was created by siblings Ria and Shreya Mittal. The sisters describe Gen Z as those who are , mindful, and for whom comfort and freshness are key to their style. They believe the athleisure trend is here to stay. Being part of the new generation of designers, they see the future of fashion as a greater acceptance of streetwear in high fashion and fashion embedded in technology with sustainability at its heart. The Gen Z shopper is someone looking for high-quality fashion at affordable prices, says Saniya Khanna, founder of knitwear brand Akiva. Growing up with parents in the industry, fashion has always been an integral part of her. At Akiva, we have three main mottos: revolutionizing the way a consumer perceives knits, ensuring inclusiveness and creating versatility, adds Saniya. With the growth of online style videos, she believes this generation is responding more to visual stimuli. Therefore, several ways of styling a garment will become important in the design process of the future. Appearing as the most sustainable generation, there is a heightened sense of confidence in Gen Z over Gen Y. Always with the aim of making positive changes, they have already made significant strides within the industry. fashion in terms of inclusiveness, diversity and sustainability.

