Luxury retailer Xhibition opens downtown Detroit location





Robert Rosenthal, who is Jewish, is proud to bring his mark to Detroit. LLuxury retailer Xhibition has expanded to downtown Detroits Capital Park at the historic Farwell Building, 1251 Griswold St. The 4,000-square-foot store will feature women’s clothing, footwear and home goods and men. This is Xhibitions’ third physical location, the first in Cleveland and the second in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Since opening the first store in 2014, Xhibition has strived to be at the forefront of the latest trends with the most culturally relevant brands, cult labels and top designers as must-see destination for fashion. Xhibition was a concept born to respond to the emerging high street market, to create a more intimate boutique environment for our consumers and to offer them products that are really hard to find, says Robert Rosenthal, co-founder and owner of Xhibition. . It is a very tight assortment of products from suppliers all over the world. The brand selection uniquely presents the intersection between streetwear, sportswear and luxury and includes notable brands such as Adidas, Air Jordan, Eckhaus Latta, Ganni, Nike, Human Made, Off-White, Rhude, Stone Island, Stssy, Visvim and more. Rosenthal believes businesses that build relationships and support community initiatives will thrive in the future. Xhibition is committed to its community through its philanthropic initiative, X COMMUNITY WORKS. This platform includes in-store event curation, business partnerships, educational workshops, associations with local institutions and selected charitable causes. Plans are already underway to launch X COMMUNITY WORKS in Detroit, where it is hoped to contribute to the city’s success and prosperity. The community aspect of our business is very important to us, says Rosenthal. And X COMMUNITY WORKS is the part of our business that truly supports underserved people in the community. Rosenthal says choosing Detroit as the new location for Xhibitions was easy. Detroit seemed very familiar to us. Were residents of the Midwest, and I think Detroit and Cleveland share a lot of very similar attributes, Rosenthal says. We wanted to have a store in Detroit, and I can tell you that Detroit is for me the happiest city I have ever been to. We were so warmly welcomed by the community; it really feels like there is an incredible energy and a spirit that people want to see succeed downtown. I travel a lot and feel an energy in downtown Detroit that I don’t feel in other cities right now, he added. It’s comfortable for us. We are excited to be here and we really plan to dig deep roots in the Detroit market. We couldn’t be more excited. Rosenthal, who is Jewish, is proud to bring his mark to Detroit. I am very proud of my Jewish heritage, he said. I think a lot of things I learned, Jewish values, we try to bring daily into our business.

