Serena and Venus Williams leave fans stunned as they twins in see-through mini dresses

December 28, 2021 – 18:37 GMT



Ahad Sanwari

Tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams left fans in awe as they paired up in a set of white mini dresses

Serena and Venus Williams are more than sport icons, they have also quickly become style icons over the years. MORE: Serena Williams Stuns In A Comfy Black Mini Dress But Fans Are Obsessed With Her Boots The sisters gave fans a dose of their fashion sensibility with Venus’ latest post, as the two donned dresses to pair up for their day in Miami. Each wore similarly crafted white mini dresses, Venus’s featuring a plunging neckline and more solid white, while Serena’s had a floral pattern. Loading the player … WATCH: Serena Williams flaunts from behind in stunning underwater video The cuts hug their curves and showcase their incredibly toned legs, even with sheer details in the patterns. They each struck up a pose with their outfits as they were ready to face the day, with Venus captioning the photo: “Still paired up after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams.” MORE: Serena Williams Stuns in Leg-Lengthening Miniskirt Inside Luxury Private Plane Serena shared the snapshot on her own Instagram Story along with a few heart emojis, and fans were quick to listen to the comments to adore them both. “I love these dresses,” one wrote, while another said, “Legends in the truest sense of the word,” and many more just dropped flame, heart and heart emojis. crown. Serena and Venus gave fans a double dose in their matching white mini dresses Serena even ventured into the fashion space with the launch of her own clothing line, S by Serena, and fans are eagerly awaiting his style-centric social media posts. The Grand Slam ace had her fans in freefall when she shared a wonderful video of herself modeling an eye-catching swimsuit on monday. MORE: Serena Williams Poses Storm In Alluring Minidress MORE: Serena Williams looks pretty in pink in shy new pic that has fans in love The tennis ace looked gorgeous in a pink and blue one-piece neckline that featured a flamingo front in the preview court. Appearing without makeup, Serena looked seductively at the camera with her curly hair cascading down her chest as she rocked her head from side to side. The sports superstar stunned fans in her flamingo swimsuit Captioning the jaw-dropping clip, Serena hinted that she and her family flew to a sunny spot for the holiday break: “I am the sun. Where are you?” she wrote. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/20211228129749/serena-williams-venus-williams-twinning-see-through-mini-dresses/

