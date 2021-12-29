Notre Dame men’s basketball: Irish beat Pittsburgh 68-67 in dying seconds as Hubb drains match winner





The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mens basketball team defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers dramatically in Pittsburgh tonight, winning by a final score of 68-67 after senior guard Prentiss Hubb drained a go-ahead shot with just over 5 seconds remaining. The Irish were led in the winning effort by Paul Atkinson Jr., who scored 16 points and added 8 rebounds before committing a foul in the closing minutes of the game. Hubb (15 points, 3 for 5 long distance), Blake Wesley (12 points, 3 assists) and Dane Goodwin (11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) also made strong contributions to the Irish performance overall, so that the team shoot 42% from the field and 45.5% from long distance. The Irish unusually lost the turnover battle 11-6, but also managed to bounce back to the Panthers 32-26 on the evening. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports For Pittsburgh, the Panthers were led by John Hugley (18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), while Jamarius Burton (15 points, 4 rebounds), Mouhamadou Gueye (14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks), and Femi Odukale (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) also had solid evenings. Pitt shot 45% overall and 36% deep. The match started off without incident, as the first half was a bit of a rocky fight between the two teams, neither of them being able to take a lead of more than 3 or 4 points before the other. mark to stay within striking distance. The two teams shot a total of 43% from the field and 35% from three points, with no one really able to endure a considerable run to get away from the other. They were tied at 30 at intermission. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports In the second half, Pitt responded to a Notre Dame three to open the half with a 9-0 run to take a 6-point lead, then another big run to take a 53-45 lead with around 8 minutes to play. The Irish responded, however, led by a clutch threesome from Prentiss Hubb who scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half and at 5:40 the Irish had reduced the deficit to 2. After a bit of back and forth on the stretch, Wesley found Hubb on a perimeter kick, and Hubb skillfully drained a three to give the Irish a point lead with less than 4 minutes to go. From there, the two teams traded blows again, with Pittsburgh refusing to give the Irish any leeway despite a few big shots from the Irish outside as they looked to add to their cushion. In the final minute, Pittsburgh converted a bucket and a to take a one point lead with about 30 seconds to go, but missed the free throw that would have given the Panthers a 2 point advantage. In the ensuing Irish possession, Hubb dribbled in looking to make a play, and as the clock ticked he managed to knock down a falling jumper with just 5 seconds left to give the Irish the slightest lead. . Pittsburgh had one last look at a buzzing Jamarius Burton runner, but he missed it, and the Irish held on for their first ACC victory of the season. With the win, the Irish have improved to 7-5 overall and 1-1 in ACC play this season. They are programmed to then play against # 2 Duke the blue devils on New Years Day at the Purcell Pavilion, but that game is currently on hold due to COVID concerns that have already forced Duke to postpone his Wednesday game at Clemson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2021/12/28/22856859/notre-dame-mens-basketball-irish-beat-pittsburgh-prentiss-hubb-paul-atkinson-dane-goodwin-wesley The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos