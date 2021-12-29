The Do Savannah New Years Eve 2022 editorial





After seven years, I think it’s safe to say it’s a tradition for Do Savannah to create a special New Years Eve fashion editorial. Every year we not only try to stay on top of fashion trends while creating these spreads, but we hope you can find new unique timeless pieces to add to your wardrobe. Our greatest hope is that it inspires you, the readers, to support our local businesses and experience all the fashion Savannah has to offer. This year, we chose the Graveface Museum and Oddities as the backdrop and location for the fashion photoshoot. The museum, which is the brainchild of Ryan Graveface, has more of a “Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum” vibe and is filled with vintage pinball machines, oddities, taxidermy, and artifacts. Throwing bones to the wind: Graveface Records & Curiosities celebrates 10 years in Savannah Taxidermy Information: For us, ethical sourcing means that all taxidermy mounts are old, have died of natural causes, or have not recently been hunted or killed for sport. Inspired by the fashion sense and the dread of Savannah, we created “Night At The Museum”: 2515 Abercorn Street; (912) -236-7424 Ashley Edwards in a Pink Sequin Mini Kaftan by Ripley Rider ($ 380) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Ashley Edwards in a Black and Ivory Chiffon One-Shoulder Jumpsuit with Skirt ($ 385) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Leila Roos in the Ripley Rider Burgundy Velvet Crewneck Maxi Dress ($ 280) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Leila Roos in a long purple silk dress ($ 250) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Ashley Edwards in an emerald sequin dress ($ 350) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Leila Roos in a long purple silk dress ($ 250) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Ashley Edwards wearing evil eye crystal earrings ($ 98) from Kathi Rich Boutique. Ashley Edwards in a Black and Ivory Chiffon One-Shoulder Jumpsuit with Skirt ($ 385) from Kathi Rich Boutique. 319 Broughton Street West (912) -335-8524; shopedgewaterdrive.com Ashley Edwards in a Star Forest Green Dress ($ 78) from Edgewater Drive. Leila Roos in a shiny ivory dress ($ 65) from Edgewater Drive. Leila Roos in an ivory star blouse ($ 50) and striped pants (elephant leg pants) ($ 65) with star hoops ($ 14) from Edgewater Drive. Ashley Edwards in the Black and White Take A Bow Dress ($ 115) from Edgewater Drive with Bunny Ears by Adriana Iris Boatwright. 106 Gwinnett Street West # 1A; (912) -235-2476 Leila Roos in a 1970s Black Multicolor Sequin Embroidered Vintage Dress ($ 175) from Future on Forsyth. Ashley Edwards in a vintage 1980s silver fringe dress ($ 200) from Future on Forsyth. Leila Roos, left, and Ashley Edwards in sunglasses ($ 14) from Future on Forsyth. The clothing brand Closet de Precisa is a line of @djprecisa. Exclusive and fun. Contact Precisa for an exclusive and private shopping experience at @ precisaccloset.llc. Leila Roos, left, and Ashley Edwards in the black and white “Elvis Look” ($ 150) from Precisa’s Closet. Leilia Roos, left, and Ashley Edwards in silver and black glitter three-piece shorts and top ($ 150) from Precisa’s Closet. Ashley Edwards in a bubble gum pink fuzzy bomber jacket ($ 200) and hand-embroidered white swarovski crystal dress ($ 250) from Precisa’s Closet. Leila Roos in a denim jacket, hand embroidered evil eye with metal epaulettes and patchwork ($ 250) from Precisa’s Closet. Ashley Edwards in a Starry Night Blazer with Sequin ($ 100) from Precisa’s Closet. Leila Roos in a black jumpsuit with sparkly sleeves ($ 150) from Precisa’s Closet. Creative Director, Stylist and Photography: Adriana Iris Boatwright Models: Ashley Edwards and Leila Roos Hairstyle: Drop Dead Headz Salon; located at 1 N Godley Station Blvd., Studio 9, Pooler, GA 31322 Clothing and Accessories: Kathi Rich Boutique, The Future on Forsyth, Edgewater Drive and Precisas’s Closet. PA: Maia Boatwright Location: Graveface Museum

Posted

11:18 AM UTC December 28, 2021



