John Mayer, the G-Shock watch sells again in minutes





As a high-end celebrity, guitarist John Mayer tends not to be limited in his hobby of collecting watches. Whether it’s a $ 130,000 Patek Philippe 5270G platinum chronograph or a more affordable $ 13,000 IWC Big Pilot, Mayer has shown that he moves more in style than luxury or exclusivity. Take Mayers’ recent team with classic watchmaker Casio G-Shock and the Hodinkee watch website. On December 14, the trio released the second retro keyboard-inspired G-Shock wristwatch. To get your hands on the coin, however, you’ll need to find it in the aftermarket, as the originally $ 180 coin sold out within minutes. The first Mayer-G-Shock 2020 collaboration, the G-Shock Ref. 6900, was motivated by the Casiotone SK-5 sampling keyboard the musician played when he was growing up in Fairfield, Connecticut. This year’s white version, the G-Shock 6900-PT80, is influenced by another keyboard from the 1980s, the Casio PT-80. It’s clear to see why the watch was so quick to fly off the shelves. Coming from Mayer, perhaps the most influential watch enthusiast on the market, the vivid white strap and case of the 6900-PT80 lends a touch of sparkle to the classic G-Shock look. With a modern luster under the influence of Mayers, the new timepiece does not sacrifice its utility, reliability and apparent indestructibility for design. The wristwatch is still designed to withstand virtually any stress – whether mechanical, vibratory or aquatic – and remains preferred by the military, police and other demanding professions. Related Guides Best men’s watches Best tactical watches Best luxury watches Best gifts for the man with everything All colors used on G-Shock Ref. 6900-PT80 are taken directly from the original PT-80 keypad. Bright bursts of color illuminate the functionality of the watches: sunshine yellow for the Mode and Start / Stop indicators and tangerine orange for the Adjust and Split / Reset indicators. Periwinkle colors the top text of G-Shocks and its legendary “Triple Graph” display is surrounded by red, green and gray. With the 6900-PT80, G-Shock has continued to show its enduring appeal since its debut in 1983. Similar to its co-designer Mayer, the watch is just as comfortable on stage as it facilitates daily commuting. Appearing at New York Fashion Week as well as on the wrists of astronauts aboard the International Space Station, you know what you get with the G-Shock: durability and distinct style, just as you might expect from its famous guitarist. Read more: Mitchell & Ness Drops NBA Diamond Anniversary Clothing Editor’s recommendations





















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themanual.com/fashion/john-mayer-g-shock-wristwatch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos