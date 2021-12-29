Travis Scott’s fashion line with Dior “postponed indefinitely”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article LOS ANGELES Travis Scott and Dior won’t be in business together after all, or at least not for the foreseeable future, as Dior has announced that the line he is developing with the Scotts Cactus Jack brand will be postponed (d) indefinitely afterwards. of the Astroworld tragedy. .

Content of the article In a statement to WWD , the luxury fashion brand said: Out of respect for all those affected by the tragic events of Astroworld, Dior has decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Cactus Jack collaboration products originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection. WWD also reported that the Scotts team told the publication it was a mutual decision between him and Dior to call a time out. It was originally reported by WWD that the line had been canceled, but the story was quickly updated to reflect the terminology of indefinite postponement. Scheduled to receive a high-profile launch in January, the collaboration would have marked Diors’ first collaboration with a musician. Diors creative director Kim Jones had worked with Scott on the men’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection, which was to be called Cactus Jack Dior, a Scotts-style music label Cactus Jack Records.

Content of the article Although the announcement only came a few weeks before the set launch date, canceling it seemed like a done deal from the moment the Astroworld festival crashed into November, ultimately killing 10 people, all of them dead. of what was then determined to be a squeeze. suffocation and hundreds more injured. Other companies have postponed or withdrawn their deals with the hip-hop star since the tragedy. Nike, which was due to launch Air Max 1 sneakers in collaboration with Scott in December, has suspended the deal indefinitely. Anheuser-Busch announced that its Scotts Cacti hard seltzer line was discontinued after less than a year. Some of Scott’s many other business deals, like a McDonalds promotion, had already expired before the festival.

Content of the article Scott was removed from the headliners list for the upcoming Coachella festival in April, although there has been no official confirmation of his exit from the promoters, and the artist has reportedly been pushing to keep him. its position on the bill. Investigations into the Astroworld tragedy continue, with Congress even jumping into the fray this month. On December 22, members of a congressional committee sent promoter Live Nation an open letter demanding written responses to a series of questions and a hearing by mid-January. The letter, signed by Carolyn B. Maloney, chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and four other members of Congress, was addressed to Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nations, but did not mention Scott by name.

Content of the article Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company has taken adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 spectators who attended the Astroworld festival, the letter said. We are also concerned about reports of the conduct of Live Nations after the Astroworld festival. Live Nation issued a statement in response: We are assisting local authorities with their investigation and will of course also share information with the Committee. Safety is at the heart of live events and Live Nation engages in detailed safety planning in coordination with local stakeholders including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs. We are heartbroken by the events of Astroworld and our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims.

