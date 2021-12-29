Dior Infinite postpones collaboration with Travis Scott – The Hollywood Reporter





Travis Scott and Dior have decided to postpone their “Cactus Jack Dior” product line indefinitely before a launch scheduled for January 2022. The news comes after a troubling few weeks for Scott, who has faced dozens of lawsuits following the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead. Of the roughly 50,000 spectators who attended its Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on November 5, hundreds more were injured. The capsule collection originally started as a collaboration between Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and Scott, which Cactus Jack’s brand covers music, fashion, and food and drink. In a statement to WWD, representatives of Dior said, “Out of respect for all those affected by the tragic events of Astroworld, Dior has decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Cactus Jack collaboration products originally intended for be included in its summer 2022 collection. “ Since the Astroworld tragedy, Scott’s Air Max 1, a two-sneaker collaboration with Nike, has been suspended and Anheuser-Busch, Scott’s partner on the popular Cacti hard soda, has announced that the cans will be stopped. . Scott gained a reputation as an entrepreneurial rapper, counting brands like Nike, Jordan, McDonald’s, Epic Games, and Parsons School of Design as collaborators on various projects. The now-suspended launch isn’t Scott’s first time working with Dior; the musician was the face of the luxury fashion house’s AIR DIOR capsule collection for their Men’s Fall-Winter 2020 show. This ready-to-wear collection (which included woolen suits, silk shorts and sweatshirts suede hoodie) and accessories (wallets, limited edition Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior sneakers) was a partnership between Kim Jones, Dior and the Jordan brand. But Scott’s abandoned project with Jones would have been more uniquely his, as the Cactus Jack Dior collection was designed to pay homage to his native Texas and the Parisian heritage of the Dior brand and its connection to the Southern States. -United. The collection was the first time that Dior had teamed up with a musician on a collection and the first time it had allowed its iconic logo to be changed. On December 22, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched an investigation into Live Nation, the promotion and event management company responsible for organizing the Astroworld festival. In an open letter to Michael Rapino, Live Nation President and CEO Carolyn B. Maloney, chair of the committee, requested a hearing before the end of January 2022. Reps for Scott and Dior did not respond to Hollywood journalistrequest for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/travis-scott-dior-collaboration-postponed-astroworld-tragedy-1235067971/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos