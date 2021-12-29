San Mateo County History Museum’s huge costume collection is a treasure

By Heidi Van Zant

The Millie collection of vintage clothing, buried deep in the basement of the San Mateo County History Museum in a storage room directly in front of the old boiler, is a magical treasure chest of memorabilia where it is always on dressing day.

Wardrobes filled with old-fashioned pants, corsets and gloves and walls lined with racks of Victorian dresses, 1950s cocktail outfits and even warm orange va-va-voom pants, it’s a feast of adornments like no other in Redwood City.

It’s a collection meant to be worn and touched, said Carmen Blair, deputy director of the San Mateo County Historical Association, as she toured the floor-to-ceiling room filled with Edwardian melons, silk Victorian dresses and dress shoes in satin. When I wear these things in a show, I’m talking about who was wearing the dress. I want to give you a sense of history. He brings the story to life in a way that models don’t.

Unlike the permanent collection of more pristine clothing used in the upstairs public history exhibits, this is an educational collection of beloved clothing kept safe behind closed doors for museum models to wear. in historic runways, fashion shows, costumed reenactments and special events, including Women’s History Month.

The namesake Millie

The Millie collection of vintage clothing is named after Founder Millie Hagstrom, the late museum volunteer who started the costume collection in the 1980s.

The excess items are neatly organized, some in old metal filing cabinets with index cards indicating whether they are long sheets from the 1940s and 1950s or shawls from the Victorian era, while other costumes are covered with sheets on hangers with attached notes of their history.

All of them come with a story to tell.

There’s the 1970s orange hot pants that Auxiliary Member Betsy Bogel donated and a pair of black velvet shoes with a Civil War period jewelry clip that came from the great-grandmother of Betty Burton. Then there is the black and white woolen swimsuit for women that was the pride of the era of flappers. Costumes are primarily for women although there are men’s suits, hats, and military uniforms.

Some things will likely no longer see the light of day older dresses from the 1800s too frayed to be restored, once coveted 1930s fur coats with a dead animal’s head and paws draped over the shoulder, a handbag in alligator skin and drawers full of very old unnamable ones. The oldest item is an 1840s women’s silk taffeta day dress with pagoda-style sleeves.

Loot the cupboards

The museum reclaims the area’s estates, attics and closets, but on occasion Blair has even raided her own wardrobe to donate a womens blazer with padded shoulders and a bridesmaid dress while more modern offerings from the 1990s and beyond were needed for a show.

Belmont volunteer Laura Cox also lovingly cares for the Millie Collection, which with her background in theater, costume design and teaching, found her calling in this crowded room. Her favorite part is seeing the reaction when school kids touch the clothes that kids their age wore in the 1800s. I see that light come on this little girl’s face as she asks: Do you think, who wore that?

Due to Covid restrictions, the popular Victorian Days 2021 fashion show took place online and models wearing their hoop skirts and corsets were also required to wear masks. The hope is that the events of 2022 will be live again but that has not yet been decided.

Previous in-person events have included Caltrains’ 150th anniversary celebration with a re-enactment of an 1863 picnic at Menlo Park station and the popular Wedding Fashions Through Time event, where plenty of clothes are to be worn by teens. and pre-teens due to the narrow measurements of the dresses.

Museum volunteer Cox has had many characters during her years of putting together the Millies Collection costumes, but one of her favorites is dressing up as a Victorian-era maid for reconstructions.

I have a white shirt, a black skirt, a nicely starched little hat, and these metal-rimmed glasses, she said. Depending on the house and the estate, there would be different maids for cooking, dusting, and mending. I was a maid, you dress the lady and you listen to her. But I also like chic outfits.