Fashion
Giving up fast fashion was easier and more fun than I ever imagined | Laura Snape
Up up to a point I can trace my life in clothing stores. M&S and Asda as children; New Look and Tammy Girl as a pre-teen, then Topshop, the surf shops and our local ’60s hangout for the huge cord rockets, the complete addition to my rural hometowns offering. When I moved to college, I reveled in Gap and Zara, terribly exotic (to me); during my 20s, London has offered the untold riches of Cos, Monki and & Other Stories.
After turning 30, that infallible feeling of adjustment wore off. I was probably too old for Topshops all cropped, plus I found its owner a bit disgusting. I felt jaded by the austere Coss dental hygienist gowns. And the emerging, age-appropriate uniform of a floral midi skirt, cute sweater, and heeled boots looked like a millennial update to the old classic M&S collection, aka the untimely death of fashion. Where next?
In case the aforementioned array of pedestrianized boutiques doesn’t make it obvious, I haven’t really been a fashion adventurer since I was a teenager, when chaos was my MO style. (Mismatched Converse, mismatched knee-length striped socks, skirt that looked like a trash bag.) These days I find clothes shopping demoralizing (Zara, with your so-called XL that’s not taller than a size 12, I’m looking at you.)
I had tried vintage shopping but never had the eye or the patience. My wardrobe was haunted by my only second-hand purchase: an 80s gray silk jumpsuit with padded shoulders, bought in Berlin at the encouragement of a friend who can indeed take that sort of thing with him. What was exciting in the locker room made me feel like a blousy mechanic at home. On the hanger he stayed.
Aware of the climate crisis and the misdeeds of fast fashion, I wanted to test second-hand marketplaces like Depop. But when I first searched, I seemed to have only found an avalanche of fleeces of the kind I would wear after a swim lesson in 1998, albeit personalized and cropped. I don’t have the appetite to rehash this look, nor the abs for its reinvention. Another dead end.
Earlier this year, I was researching an interview with 21-year-old British pop star Holly Humberstone. Like many of her generation, she loves to save money, for creativity and the positive aspects of the environment. In her shows, she runs a clothing exchange initiative where fans could even trap one of her old outfits. Inspired (not to mention sensing an opportunity to procrastinate), I re-downloaded Depop.
I don’t know if the range of sites had widened or if my mindset had just changed: the potential and the fun to be had was suddenly evident. I saw a coworker wearing cool white pants and wondered if I could find something similar: still with their tags, in my size, half the price of new? Sold, to the woman, some seashells get stuck on them in a few weeks.
My pre-pandemic jeans were skinnies that I never want to see again; I researched cuts for generous stockings and learned that a fancy Swedish brand I would never have splashed on was apparently the answer. And here they are, in my size, in pristine condition: 15. (Turns out they were right about the tramp thing.) There’s a certain slot-style fun to finding exactly what you’re looking for. . Beloved, rubbed-to-the-string M&S polo collar in a new color? Jackpot.
This wave of sartorial success encouraged me to pledge not to shop again if I can help it (I make an exception for pants, pajamas, and athletic wear). As well as making a small contribution to the planet, much to my delight, it also unlocked a desire for self-expression that has been dormant since those weird days of striped socks. Walking into a store and being confronted with outfits you never dreamed of wearing, at least deters me from looking for hidden gems. (The & Other Stories near Work currently has a display that I would describe as cyberpunk Sloane Ranger, and more power for you if you can pull it off.) Plus, taking risks on new generic stuff is prohibitive and potentially unnecessary. . But on Depop or eBay, getting started with a new personality comes with less pressure. Cherry pink velvet shorty for 8? I could be that person and if I’m not I can sell them to someone who could be.
I started selling my own sloppy items, quietly excited that they were seemingly desirable: I might have a coveted style after all. I even sold this German suit. Its new owner, a vintage demon, told me he loved its pendant light and the uniqueness of the details; whether they would wear it anywhere, dressed or not. It makes me strangely happy that this article that I might never like turned out to be exactly what someone else was looking for.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/dec/29/30-high-street-clothes-depop-secondhand-marketplaces
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]