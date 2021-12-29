Giving up fast fashion was easier and more fun than I ever imagined | Laura Snape

Up up to a point I can trace my life in clothing stores. M&S and Asda as children; New Look and Tammy Girl as a pre-teen, then Topshop, the surf shops and our local ’60s hangout for the huge cord rockets, the complete addition to my rural hometowns offering. When I moved to college, I reveled in Gap and Zara, terribly exotic (to me); during my 20s, London has offered the untold riches of Cos, Monki and & Other Stories.

After turning 30, that infallible feeling of adjustment wore off. I was probably too old for Topshops all cropped, plus I found its owner a bit disgusting. I felt jaded by the austere Coss dental hygienist gowns. And the emerging, age-appropriate uniform of a floral midi skirt, cute sweater, and heeled boots looked like a millennial update to the old classic M&S collection, aka the untimely death of fashion. Where next?

In case the aforementioned array of pedestrianized boutiques doesn’t make it obvious, I haven’t really been a fashion adventurer since I was a teenager, when chaos was my MO style. (Mismatched Converse, mismatched knee-length striped socks, skirt that looked like a trash bag.) These days I find clothes shopping demoralizing (Zara, with your so-called XL that’s not taller than a size 12, I’m looking at you.)

I had tried vintage shopping but never had the eye or the patience. My wardrobe was haunted by my only second-hand purchase: an 80s gray silk jumpsuit with padded shoulders, bought in Berlin at the encouragement of a friend who can indeed take that sort of thing with him. What was exciting in the locker room made me feel like a blousy mechanic at home. On the hanger he stayed.

Aware of the climate crisis and the misdeeds of fast fashion, I wanted to test second-hand marketplaces like Depop. But when I first searched, I seemed to have only found an avalanche of fleeces of the kind I would wear after a swim lesson in 1998, albeit personalized and cropped. I don’t have the appetite to rehash this look, nor the abs for its reinvention. Another dead end.

Earlier this year, I was researching an interview with 21-year-old British pop star Holly Humberstone. Like many of her generation, she loves to save money, for creativity and the positive aspects of the environment. In her shows, she runs a clothing exchange initiative where fans could even trap one of her old outfits. Inspired (not to mention sensing an opportunity to procrastinate), I re-downloaded Depop.

I don’t know if the range of sites had widened or if my mindset had just changed: the potential and the fun to be had was suddenly evident. I saw a coworker wearing cool white pants and wondered if I could find something similar: still with their tags, in my size, half the price of new? Sold, to the woman, some seashells get stuck on them in a few weeks.

My pre-pandemic jeans were skinnies that I never want to see again; I researched cuts for generous stockings and learned that a fancy Swedish brand I would never have splashed on was apparently the answer. And here they are, in my size, in pristine condition: 15. (Turns out they were right about the tramp thing.) There’s a certain slot-style fun to finding exactly what you’re looking for. . Beloved, rubbed-to-the-string M&S polo collar in a new color? Jackpot.

This wave of sartorial success encouraged me to pledge not to shop again if I can help it (I make an exception for pants, pajamas, and athletic wear). As well as making a small contribution to the planet, much to my delight, it also unlocked a desire for self-expression that has been dormant since those weird days of striped socks. Walking into a store and being confronted with outfits you never dreamed of wearing, at least deters me from looking for hidden gems. (The & Other Stories near Work currently has a display that I would describe as cyberpunk Sloane Ranger, and more power for you if you can pull it off.) Plus, taking risks on new generic stuff is prohibitive and potentially unnecessary. . But on Depop or eBay, getting started with a new personality comes with less pressure. Cherry pink velvet shorty for 8? I could be that person and if I’m not I can sell them to someone who could be.

I started selling my own sloppy items, quietly excited that they were seemingly desirable: I might have a coveted style after all. I even sold this German suit. Its new owner, a vintage demon, told me he loved its pendant light and the uniqueness of the details; whether they would wear it anywhere, dressed or not. It makes me strangely happy that this article that I might never like turned out to be exactly what someone else was looking for.