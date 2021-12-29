The Beat Writers Unanimously Predict Syracuse To Beat Cornell

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one.Give nowand ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

Syracuse is set to face Cornell on Wednesday night, a rescheduling of the two original teams from December 21. The schedule change came due to the Oranges’ COVID-19 hiatus, a period in which head coach Jim Boeheim said 14 of 20 players and student managers tested positive. The Orange won their first comeback from the break on Monday night, a 31-point beating from Brown.

The Big Red will enter the Carrier Dome for the first time since 2019. SU won by 19 points that November night and Jimmy Boeheim, who has since replaced his red jersey with an orange, led all scorers with 25 points.

Here’s what our beat writers predict as Syracuse faces Cornell in their second game in three days Wednesday night:

Andrew Crane (5-6)

Just what they needed

Syracuse 81, Cornell 67

If there were concerns about Syracuse rusting after his COVID-19 hiatus, the Orange via a 93-point blast made sure they didn’t surface against Brown. Cornell enters Wednesday’s game after a long break, and the Big Red haven’t beaten a top 150-ranked team, according to KenPom. That, in itself, creates a scenario in which SU is battling its final non-conference opponent of the season. Cornell likes to play fast on offense and has the 18th best effective field goal percentage in the country, according to KenPom, but that should be a rate that SU, given their variety of scoring options in the starting lineup, can. to match.

The real questions and takeaways from this game will be determined by whether Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider can once again string together some solid games beyond the arc and whether the defense can continue the slight progress they have made. made on Monday. Look for Cornell to stay close to him for most of the first half, just like the Bears did, until the Oranges guards help them get away in the final 20 minutes, setting them up good for the return of the ACC game against Virginia.

Roshan Fernandez (6-5)

it won’t be any easier than that

Syracuse 84, Cornell 70

Although Cornell enters their sitting 8-2 Carrier Dome clash, the Big Red have only played against two opponents from the Power Five, both losses in double digits to Penn State and Virginia Tech. Cornell ranks outside the KenPom top 200 with the easiest opponent remaining on the Syracuse schedule. The Orange shot an impressive 61.9% from beyond the arc against Brown and allowed Buddy to score 28 points in 29 minutes. Swider shot 3 of 3 from deep, his first perfect 3-point game in a Syracuse shirt. Joe Girard III recorded five interceptions, a season high, and was a little scared to match his season high in assists.

The Brown game should serve as a momentum builder for the Orange and could potentially be the start of a mini winning streak that SU needs right now. It won’t be any easier than Cornell, and SU is more than capable of going about business like it did on Monday.

Gaurav Shetty (6-5)

Jimmy Boeheim: Baller Boy

Syracuse 96, Cornell 62

After beating Brown with ease, Syracuse welcomes Cornell to the Dome. The Big Reds are ranked more than 50 places lower than the Bears on KenPom and are well outside the top 200. If Syracuse beat Brown by 31 on Monday, the Oranges should beat Cornell with no problem. In case the Big Red keeps this game close, keep an eye out for their 3-point shot. Cornell ranks 53rd on KenPom, with 36.6% shooting, which caused serious problems for Syracuse when Colgate came to town to upset him. Boeheim has said all season that his defense is not good enough and even in the win over Brown he stressed that his players are not closing shooters well enough. Cornell will provide a solid test of Syracuse’s defense before the Orange jump into the ACC game as Jimmy and his company are expected to claim an easy victory over his former team.