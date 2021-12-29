Lincolnshire: Stylist gifted new clothes and a haircut by his boss after looking ‘messy’ at work

Urban Angels in Navenby, where Lisa Thompson worked (Photo: Google Maps)

A hairdresser was offered $ 100 by her boss for new clothes after she was told she looked unacceptable when she showed up for work.

Lisa Thompson unsuccessfully tried to sue salon owner Luke Daniels for sex discrimination after claiming he told her to get a better haircut because it looked like a mess.

A court has heard how Mr Daniels spoke to his employee about her appearance while working in his Navenby, Lincolnshire salon in June 2019.

Mr Daniels said Ms Thompson looked messy with unwashed and flayed hair back, no makeup on and wearing leggings, a long black cardigan and flip flops, the judges said.

The owner of the business gave her 100 to buy beautiful clothes and gave her a free treatment worth 150 to improve the appearance of her hair.

Ms Thompson, in her 40s, said she was humiliated and tried to sue, saying she was harassed and discriminated against because of her gender and age.

She alleged that Mr Daniels told her her hair was disgusting and her clothes were in poor condition, but a judge denied her requests.

The court heard that Ms Thompson had worked at the Urban Angels salon for 16 months before the incident.

The barber, who had an injured foot at the time, was reportedly pulled aside by Mr Daniels after she chatted with a client about her former employer and her gum.

She claimed that she was in makeup, that Mr. Daniels yelled at her and said her hair was a mess, and told her you didn’t exactly have the Urban Angels look.

Nottingham court found that Mr Daniels, in his forties, did not make the comments but approached his appearance in a positive way.

Labor Judge Kimbra Welch said: Mr Daniels’ evidence was that he spoke professionally to Ms Thompson to make her aware of her concerns about the image she presented while chewing gum, making derogatory comments about other living rooms and his messy appearance.

He denied saying that her hair was disgusting, that her clothes were in poor condition, or that her facial appearance and makeup were not appropriate for their business.

We accept that Mr. Daniels commented on his appearance, including his hair and behavior in the salon, and that he gave him 100 to buy work clothes and gave him a free hairstyle.

While we understand that Ms Thompson was upset by the events of June 12, as no one would want to be told that they were not behaving appropriately, or that their appearance was at an unacceptable level, we do not don’t think it’s related to her gender or age.

Ms Thompson was fired after accessing the salon’s computer system using unauthorized codes while on sick leave following the June 12 incident.

She tried to sue LG Daniels Ltd, which operates as Urban Angels, claiming the events of June 12 led to her dismissal, but Judge Welch ruled the dismissal was due to her computer breach. She lost all the claims.

Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this,see our news page.