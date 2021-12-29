Fashion
Harden scores 39 points, Nets beat Clippers 124-108 for LA sweep
LOS ANGELES (AP) So much for finding his way back after being absent for two weeks from NBA health and safety protocols. James Harden is looking back.
Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had 15 assists in Game 2 of his comeback, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a shorthanded team clash.
He had eight rebounds, narrowly missing a second consecutive triple-double.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. Against the Lakers and tonight he was just clinical. If he plays like that, we’ll be very hard to beat. ”
Harden had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 122-115 win over LeBron James and the Lakers over Christmas in the Nets’ opener after three consecutive postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He used his free time to lift weights and do cardio at home.
“This protocol could have gone both ways and I got too locked into my body and into my diet,” Harden said. “ When you prepare to be awesome, there are no surprises. ”
The Nets improved their best NBA road score to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles.
“Confidence is through the roof,” Harden said.
A total of 15 players were absent from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries. The Nets have seven players in the protocols, including NBA scoring leader Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who weren’t both with the team.
It turns out that Harden was on his own and his supporting cast backed him up. Four other Nets scored in double digits, including Patty Mills, who had 18 points and made six to 3 points. Nic Claxton tied his career high with 18 points.
“Our confidence level for our bench is high,” said Harden. “They can come in and have an impact on the game. We can find different ways to win. ”
With Harden leading on the inside, the Nets completely dominated the Clippers in the paint with a 74-38 advantage.
“He broke us up, all we did,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.
The Clippers were without their two superstars. Paul George is expected to be out for up to a month with a torn ligament in his right elbow and Kawhi Leonard has yet to play this season as he returns from ACL reconstruction surgery.
Marcus Morris led the Clippers with a season tied high at 24 points in his first game in nearly two weeks after being in protocols. Eric Bledsoe added 15 points.
Harden joined an exclusive company while designing the easy win. His 10th assist was the 6,000th of his career, making him the 10th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists. Others on the list include the late Kobe Bryant, James, Chris Paul, Oscar Robertson and current Clippers executive Jerry West.
Harden downplayed the importance of accomplishment, saying, “I just want to win, try to find ways to impact the game. That’s it.”
The Nets got away for good in the second quarter.
That’s when they scored 33 points while keeping the Clippers at 22. DeAndre ‘Bembry had six points, including a dunk that drew a technique to hang on to the rim, and Mills scored. two points to 3 to help the Nets lead 71-55 at the break – their biggest halftime road lead this season.
The Nets scored 30 points in the third, when they extended their lead to 22 points.
The Clippers scored five points from 3 points as they rushed to an eight-point lead to open the game.
Then, Blake Griffin came off the bench to haunt his old team.
Griffin scored consecutively on a dunk and layup that tied and then gave the Nets their first lead of the game in an 11-0 run. Harden then scored on Griffin’s steal and later Harden assisted on Griffin’s one-handed jam that recalled his old Lob City days with the Clippers. Griffin finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
ADVICE
Nets: Bembry was called up for a flagrant 1 foul on Brandon Boston Jr. under the basket in the fourth quarter. He got a second technician for unsportsmanlike behavior in the third. … Harden registered his fifth 30-point game of the season and his second in a row. … Their 71 points were a season high for either half. … Their 38 points equaled their highest total in a first quarter on the road this season. … They won their fourth in a row against the Clippers. … Goalkeeper Langston Galloway has signed a second 10-day contract.
Clippers: Starter Reggie Jackson has remained in protocols, with reserve Jay Scrubb. … Nicolas Batum was absent one night after playing because of a sprained right ankle.
GO HOME
Harden spent “a special day” between games returning to Artesia High in nearby Lakewood, where he led his alma mater to two state championships. He had his No. 13 withdrawn.
“This is where I fell in love with basketball,” he said. “High school is where I learned to work hard, train and stay in the gym and find things I can improve on in basketball. “
FOLLOWING
Nets: Host Philadelphia on Thursday to open a three-game homestand that includes a visit from the Clippers.
Clippers: In Boston on Wednesday in the opening game of a three-game trip to the East.
—
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
