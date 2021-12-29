From oversized casual outfits, pantsuits to bodycon dresses with high slits: here are the top fashion trends of 2021





Image source: FASHION TRENDS 2021 Fashion trends 2021 From work from home looks to glamorous party fashion to office wear, fashion trends have continued to change with the times. Trends come and go, but pajamas stay forever. With the precarious situation of COVID19, compliant dressing has become our way of life. From bootcut to mom jeans, people have started looking for comfortable yet stylish clothes. Converting tradition with the West, people have moved from ordinary sarees to Indo-Western, dhoti, plazo or pleated trouser sarees. No that was not enough, Slicky, shiny and shimmering have become a part of every party collector’s outfit. Smooth and shiny Always a sight to see Deepika Padukone recently turned heads with her mesmerizing red carpet look for the premiere of her upcoming ’83’ movie. She nailed a suede dress from Gauri and Nainika. She wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with a plunging neckline. To complete her look, the actress paired it with a diamond necklace and styled her hair in curls. In contrast, Alia Bhatt opted for a retro twin set from designer Aniket Satam for one of her recent releases. All about red Whether on the red carpet or during movie promotions, Priyanka Choprais is known for her striking ensembles. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, at the animated poster launch event for her upcoming film Brahmastra, looked stunning in a strapless cropped red top with a cutout design and a matching skirt in the same shade. For the RRR promotional event, the actress chose to wear a bright red saree. She was really beautiful. Pantsuits Pantsuits are a wardrobe investment! They’ve been a pretty popular trend for quite some time now. Bollywood celebrities have proven that any type of pantsuit is perfect to wear for any celebration, and they are all screaming power! Shine like a boss, baby! Sport chic If comfort and convenience are high on your priority list, then athleisure is your best bet. Matching oversized pajama-t-shirt sets are always on trend. Athleisure suits, floral print summer ensembles, casual sportswear, athletic wear and tracksuits have been donned by celebrities in a coordinated monochrome fashion. Anushka Sharma likes her basics a little too much. From her mom jeans to comfy oversized hoodies. High Slit Bodycon Dress Malaika Arora’s clothing choices have always caught the attention of her fans and fashion enthusiasts. The actress turns heads because there is hardly any dress or look that Malaika cannot wear with grace. For one of her outings, Malaika Arora opted for a Maison d’AngelAnn velvet dress to wear. She pulled it all out with smoky eyes and diamond jewelry. She styled the outfit with just some trendy earrings. Long Coats Long, oversized coats always make us look great. From opulent wool to faux fur to nude-touch leather, there is a coat for every occasion. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor paired her animal print dress with a long black coat, both from designer Brandon Maxwell. Oversized casual Oversized, comfortable casual clothing became the major trend in 2021 as the country faced lockdown and people opted for comfort over style. When it comes to combining comfort and style, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has always been at the forefront. She recently nailed the casual yet stylish look in oversized sweaters and t-shirts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-oversized-casuals-pantsuits-to-bodycon-high-slit-dresses-here-are-top-fashion-trends-of-2021-751262 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos