Say bravo to 2021 in round table mode

This week, the Frontstretch Formula 1 crew looks back on the 2021 season. From the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to the surprising victory of Esteban Ocon to the question of how many races the United States should host , they offer their thoughts on many key scenarios of the year.

Favorite moments of the season

Caleb miller: I love an underdog and a surprise win, so my favorite moments of 2021 were Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris taking a brace for McLaren at Monza (the only brace for a team this season) and Esteban Ocons shocking the first victory in Hungary .

Alex gintz: Hard to say. It was by far the best F1 season I have had to watch. Any example of Sergio Perez making his car seven meters wide, normally in front of Lewis Hamilton, made me very happy. The collisions between Max Verstappen and Hamilton at Silverstone and Monza brought ironic joy, showing just how intense this title fight really was. Brazil and Saudi Arabia also feel special for this reason. I also enjoyed watching Yuki Tsunoda develop.

Ava ladner: I think the heartbreaking story of seeing Esteban Ocon winning in Hungary has to stand out. Alpine was showing nothing special, Fernando Alonso had started to eclipse his teammate and Ocon had experienced a series of poor finishes. But not only did Alpine play the strategy perfectly, Alonso likely helped Ocon win by taking on Lewis Hamilton as hard as him, preventing an easy pass that would have allowed Hamilton to track Ocon down.

The most questionable moments of the season?

Miller: The most questionable moments were Max Verstappen’s dive bombs in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, both of which saw his momentum derail him, the brake check incident between Verstappen and Hamilton in Saudi Arabia, and, of course, Michael Masis’ ridiculous and unprecedented call to bring the safety car to the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Gintz: The first laps of Spa and the last laps of Abu Dhabi. The spa as a whole left a bitter taste in my mouth. I don’t really see a problem with rewarding points for a race that never really started. The first ten qualifiers did not end up where they were by chance. I echo Pedro de la Rosas’s point that racing in such conditions was acceptable years ago, which begs the question of why this race couldn’t take place. However, if drivers think they shouldn’t be running, I value that opinion above all others. I also agree with Pierre Gaslys’ point that reducing spray and improving handling in wet conditions should be on the mind of the FIA ​​and race control.

Delighted to see Verstappen win his first title, the end of Abu Dhabi was a travesty. Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Max Verstappen deserved the situation they found themselves in. Hamilton, with a championship in one hand and four fingers, and Verstappen having to wait hours for his title to be confirmed. The theatricality of Toto Wolff and Christian Horner only made things worse, to boot. And when it comes to Mercedes in particular, what kind of racing team brings a Queens Counsel lawyer to the track is a question I can only hope I have answered before I retire.

Ladner: Spa could have been the most laughable debacle of the season without the utter mismanagement of the final laps of the Abu Dhabi GP. That Spa is even counted as a race is still one of the most puzzling concepts and one that should be struck from the official tally. A one-lap race is bad enough, but Michael Masis’ eerie oversight of the Safety Car and Passed Car rules has just ended what had been a dramatic season with a bad ending.

Who, except the champion, deserves attention / love?

Miller: Carlos Sainz, who has joined a new team, beat his teammate who had been with Ferrari since 2019 and came fifth in the overall drivers’ standings. Sainz had three podiums, finished each race and was only out of the points twice. His fantastic consistency and ability to adapt to a new car and a new team, while others like Ricciardo have struggled to adjust to their new surroundings, really made him stand out this year.

Gintz: Fernando Alonso. Returning to the sport after a two-year absence, in a new team, with a schedule made up of four tracks that had not been present in his last season, and Imola, where he had not raced since 2006, and scoring a finish average of 9.9? Fantastic. Without the uncertainty that the regulatory changes bring, I would confidently expect an Alonso victory in 2022.

Ladner: Lando Norris. He seems like an old guy on the grid at this point, but Norris, with three years at McLaren, is still only 22. Not that long ago, McLaren was an afterthought on race day, but Norris seems to have helped the team increase their performance and he now frequently races for the podiums with a chance (Sochi) of winning. Finishing sixth in the championship is a good jump from ninth place the previous year.

The United States will host two GPs in 2022 and there is good reason to believe that Las Vegas will be added to the calendar in 2023? Is the US market viable? Are three general practitioners the ideal point? Too much? Not enough?

Miller: I don’t necessarily think three US Grands Prix are too many, but I think the season itself has become untenable, causing undue stress on the team members who now spend most of the year to travel the world. I think the US market could handle three Grands Prix, but I think the addition of a race in Las Vegas should come at the expense of an existing race on the calendar and I am concerned that F1 will abandon a European race. classic, since F1 seems quite attached to the races of the Middle East for the moment. Plus, the last race in Las Vegas, the Caesars Palace Grand Prix, was a bit of a mess.

Gintz: Overall, American racing culture has never shown an irresistible taste for the international market. The National Series absolutely dominate the American market, and both oval and dirt racing are so deeply ingrained in our lives that we probably won’t see America become addicted to F1 overnight. The market is certainly strong enough to support two races if both the track and the race are up to standard. Just five years ago, it was not clear that COTA could continue to support the United States Grand Prix, dividing this duty across multiple tracks is not a recipe for a sharp increase in American interest. , in my opinion. If I’m in charge of Liberty Media, I’m more concerned with getting Miami up and running before putting the stock in Las Vegas.

Ladner: I understand that the US is often the big market that companies want to tap into, along with China, but any discussion of a third GP in the country seems a bit over the top. Of course, there are enough people in the United States and there is a good chance that many fans will make the pilgrimage from other places around the world, but other than the popularity of the Drive to Survive series, few things suggest that F1 should add Las Vegas to the program especially if it causes the cancellation of a European GP.

Lewis Hamilton is he really leaving the sport? What kind of abandonment would it be if he did?

Miller: Not now. Hamilton will definitely be back next year. If he wins his eighth title next year, I might see him quit the sport. Alternatively, if Mercedes somehow totally botches the new rulebook and is overwhelmingly late, I might see it quitting the sport at the end of the year as well.

Gintz: Absolutely not. Hamilton knows he has what it takes to win an eighth title, and a horribly mismanaged championship decision maker won’t chase a competitor of his caliber; reasonable that any desire to move away may be.

Ladner: No. Do not arrive. If anything, Hamilton returns with a proverbial chip on his shoulder and the kind of efficient attitude that Michael Jordan and Tom Brady used to win championships.

Favorite moment of Nikita Mazepin

Miller: Fall in the third corner of the first lap of his first F1 race.

Gintz: I don’t have enough aspirin to get me through this discussion.

Ladner: Nothing beats the failure of his first GP in the unassisted first lap.

Favorite GP of the season?

Miller: As a fan watching at home, Hungary or Italy take the cake for the chaos, the implications for the championship and the surprise winners. But I was fortunate enough to attend the United States Grand Prix and was treated to a stellar, thrilling race with lots of action right in front of me at turn 13, so this has to be my favorite of the year.

Gintz: For my personal desire for the title? The Dutch GP and the US GP both made me smile. They were both impressive performances from Verstappen, and Zandvoort is a hell of a place.

For the excitement? Monza and Sochi were both extremely nerve-racking suspense festivals, and what could have been if Norris had stung rain tires in Russia

Ladner: I would say for Sochinot it’s a great track, but more how what started out as a fairly running race turned into such a wild finish. Norris had victory in sight but over-relied on his old tires in the wet as the more experienced teams and riders began to pull to a halt. The final running order is nothing like the order with 15 laps to go and that is a wonderful thing.

Farewell thoughts on 2021?

Miller: It was the best F1 season I have ever seen, with an incredible title fight and a very tight midfielder. With new rules coming up next year and a super talented grid, I’m more excited than ever for the next season.

Gintz: It’s going to be hard to beat If race control hadn’t dropped the ball so often in the last leg of the year, I would consider it the closest thing to a perfect season that I remember. I especially enjoyed the extra races that have been introduced this season, and it pains me that F1 isn’t able to extend its schedule to a NASCAR style season.

Ladner: We eventually had a title fight that lasted until the end of the races and was then dealt with to the most puzzling conclusions. I feel like the season says more about our lives right now than the sport. We are filled with energy, desire, and capable of beautiful things, and then the coronavirus changes the narrative when we think we’ve reached the end.

Share this article