s Serena, 40, and Venus Williams, 41, wear matching white dresses in Miami

Venus Williams said she and her sister Serena were “still paired up after all this time” as she posted a photo of the two in white dresses in Miami on Tuesday.

The tennis stars posed for photos with friends, all dressed in white. Venus, 41, posted on her Instagram Story and said that Serena and Lara “copied us with the white pattern.”

The two sisters wore dresses embroidered with flowers and white sneakers. Serena, 40, paired the look with a Louis Vuitton bag and Venus paired her look with bold gold mirrored sunglasses.

The duo have been wearing matching clothes for a long time, which was highlighted in the 2012 documentary Venus and Serena. Serena is the youngest of five daughters and Venus is the second youngest. They both grew up in the suburbs of Compton, California.

The younger sister of the two posted a selfie video of her in a bikini top enjoying the Miami sunshine to her 14 million Instagram followers on Monday.

‘I am the sun. Where are you?’ Olympia’s mother, four, captioned the post. Earlier this month, she mentioned how much she traveled when the Southern California native flew to New Jersey just before the holidays.

“The past few days have been eventful. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back, ”the tennis star said on her Instagram.

Serena met actor Michael B. Jordan for the Legacy Classic HBCU Basketball Invitational in Newark, New Jersey, where the contest aimed to give HBCU students and alumni the chance to win $ 1 million in a pitch contest. The goal of his trip to the East Coast was to continue raising awareness about financing black entrepreneurs.

Serena wasn’t the only one who traveled a lot this month. Her older sister, Venus, celebrated Christmas in Paris. “Even though it’s winter, everything is shining in Paris,” the tennis star told her million Instagram followers. “It doesn’t seem like it’s ever dark.”