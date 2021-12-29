Black artists are making fashion a profitable new canvas. But is their work being exploited?

There was a time when the old guards of the art world wanted no association with the fashion industry. The idea of ​​artists collaborating with fashion designers was absolute blasphemy, as it was seen as exhausted by more provincial members of the artistic community.

Over time, collaborations between fashion brands and contemporary artists would become a benchmark. Major artists from Ashley Longshore to Peter Doig are reportedly collaborating with some of the biggest fashion brands from Gucci to Dior. If you are considered a major or rising contemporary artist these days, the best question now is who did you collaborate with? Fashion collaborations have been particularly helpful in portraying black artists.

While black artists still strive to be represented in galleries, fashion collaborations have become a way for them not only to get the recognition they deserve, but also to reach new audiences. Artist Nick Cave collaborated with Fendi to create some of his famous sound combinations for Art Basel. Artist Mickalene Thomas collaborated with Dior for an iteration of the beloved Lady Dior bag, made famous by Princess Diana.

Fashion collaborations easily put black artists on the map, and many brands are taking initiatives to ensure that black artists are represented. This year, photographer Henry Jones has been selected to be part of the Forever 21s Black History Month collection series titled BHM21 Collection.

Jones’ relationship with Forever 21 was a long time before the collaboration, as he had shot marketing material for them in the past. During the pandemic, several of Jones’ home portraits he took of his family went viral and different platforms tried to take advantage of his work and reuse or claim it.

Different brands aimed at black artists is one of the most beautiful things we’ve ever experienced, and I hope they will stay consistent. Henry jones

There were a lot of people trying to use my work without tagging me on social media or without any mention or credit of my name, Jones said. Forever 21 contacted me and said: Let’s monetize this. When the collection first came out, people even asked me if Forever 21 was the next company to steal my images.

Jones said the collaboration helped elevate her status as an artist. After the collection came out, people from all over the world contacted me to purchase prints of my photographs, he said. Some of these were people who saw the Forever 21 collection but couldn’t make it to the stores, or just wanted a print to go with their clothes. The collaboration has been monumental for my career and put me in places and homes that otherwise might never have heard from me.

In the wake of the 2020 civil rights protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd, Jones says more opportunities have arisen for black artists.

Lots of black artists who have long deserved momentum are finally getting it, Jones said. Different brands aimed at black artists is one of the most beautiful things we’ve ever experienced, and I hope they will stay consistent. All of these great companies, from Forever 21 to Bloomingdales, cater to black artists and hopefully continue to build that bridge between black artists and well-known fashion brands and companies.

While there is the question of how genuine these brands are or if they are just exploiting black artists, Jones described Forever 21 as the real deal when it comes to portraying black artists.

Forever 21 is very sincere in making sure their black performers make their voices heard, Jones said. If I said I wanted a color to change or a specific message on a shirt or sweater, my voice was heard, and they were doing what I wanted to happen. The business has really been there to develop my artwork, and if it wasn’t the business that pushed me, I wouldn’t have the doors open for me and the opportunities that I have now.

In contrast, artists like Christopher Martin, who collaborated with VANS on their Black History Month 2021 shoe designs, see fashion as a different way or opportunity for artists to develop what they do. already. He doesn’t see fashion collaborations as a better medium for black artists per se, but rather a different platform with a different audience.

I wouldn’t necessarily say [fashion collaborations] are better than [being an art gallery], he said. They both have different things to offer. I believe, with any accord, that working with others requires mutual respect and that both parties have an audience that is privileged to be introduced to other styles and settings that they might have seen before. . Definitely the key to making sure the connection is genuine first.

Martin also says that every black creative faces a different set of challenges in both the art and fashion industry, especially for those with crossed identities. My experience as a black man is different from that of my peers who are women or who identify as gay, he said. The truth is, we all have our unique struggles, but inside of that we all share the common unity of Blackness.

My work is a bit controversial and might be difficult for the general public to accept. This makes it difficult to lend my work to corporate settings. Christophe martin

Personally, my work is a bit controversial and might be difficult for the general public to accept. This makes it difficult to lend my work to corporate settings. I have to dilute my style to work in this environment, while my friends around me do more work because their style is more secure. I would say the biggest challenge for me is breaking down the barrier of being selfish and doing art for myself and looking at the bigger picture of the audience.

Martins VANS collaborations were inspired by the desire to convey freedom with elegance. Eventually he decided to use a swallow and incorporate a cotton plant into the bird’s mouth as he broke the chains. The second design was dropped in the summer and incorporated a woman enjoying the moonlight among a bed of cotton trees.

Martin said it was validation to be approached by a brand like VANS, but he understands that he also had something they found quite interesting to put on their clothes. I validate them just as much with my style and my culture, he says. In the end, it gave me a much larger audience to communicate with.

Bradley Theodore, a renowned contemporary artist who collaborated with Puma for their 50th anniversary and was also acclaimed for his skeletal interpretations of Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and late Chanel art director Karl Lagerfeld say that despite the platform fashion has offered to black artists, representation remains a problem.

For my part, I have seen my works copied by several brands. You can’t want my illustration and not want black representation. That does not make any sense. Bradley Theodore

We are more than under-represented, said Theodore. We are in the streets, but we were not in the building. Black designers ranging from musicians to artists are setting trends in America, and our trends are exported around the world. I was in Japan and you saw all the young people walking around in streetwear. It’s the same in China and Russia. One of the Americas’ biggest exports is entertainment, and so much of the entertainment comes from the black community.

Theodore also said that the increase in black representation in the creative industries was also not driven by companies finally thinking about their diversity issues, but rather by coercion.

People finally stood up and treated fashion buying as a vote, which meant they were thinking with their wallets, Theodore said. People finally looked at these companies and told them they were making a lot of money from black people, and it was time to have us on the boards. For my part, I have seen my works copied by several brands. You can’t want my illustration and not want black representation. That does not make any sense.

Theodore still believes that fashion collaborations are particularly beneficial for black artists, especially emerging artists. Fashion transfers information much faster than an art gallery or museum, says Theodore. When someone is wearing something that can be seen around the world, people get curious. I asked someone to see something of my collaboration with Puma in Malaysia, and they started educating me about my artwork. Art galleries reach small groups of people, but fashion hits the general public.

Despite the benefits of fashion collaborations, Theodore said, fashion is a billion dollar industry. Spending the equivalent of a few pennies on these billion dollar companies to help black people who support their businesses shouldn’t be a problem, but they are acting like it.