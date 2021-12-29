Hartlepool teen gives ball gown to help less fortunate have amazing prom





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:69.2%"/> Georgia tries to give off her ball gown. As soon as Georgia Hay went shopping for her ball gown, she knew she wouldn’t be keeping her ball gown forever. Georgia, who is 16, immediately decided to give it to someone who was struggling to afford a dress for their school or college prom in 2022. The High Tunstall College of Science alumnus is now encouraging people to reach out to her and grab her dress if they can’t afford it for themselves. Register to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.9082%"/> Georgia says she knew right away that she wanted to give her dress to someone who couldn’t afford it for the ball. Georgia, who had to self-isolate before her big day after contracting Covid two weeks before the September event, said some people her age didn’t attend their prom because they didn’t have dress. She added: “I wouldn’t want anyone to miss such a good experience. “It was really, really good. The experience was amazing, singing with all my friends and everything was amazing. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Best Friends Day was saved after mum from Hartlepool stepped in to host the event … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.8937%"/> Another view of Georgia’s dress. The dress is black and is wearing a size 18 although Georgia said the fit is small and would fit a size 16 or 14. Georgia, who now goes to Hartlepool Sixth Form, said: “It’s a nice fit. On the stomach it’s like a corset and it falls. “I literally wore it for two hours, there’s nothing on it at all. It’s an amazing fit, it’s absolutely gorgeous. She added: “I knew just as soon as I bought it that next year I would give it to someone who was having a hard time. “There were quite a few people in my year who couldn’t go because of the ball gown situation. Georgia, from the city’s Rift House neighborhood, encouraged people to contact her on Facebook if they are having trouble purchasing a dress. She said: “They could come to my house, try it and if they want, they can just take it. “I don’t want people to be embarrassed that they can pick up someone else’s ball gown. I don’t want them to be embarrassed if they’re having a hard time. Support your mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sports, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles, and get access to exclusive newsletters.

