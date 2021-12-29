Top 5 Men’s Winter Coats To Own This Fashion Season

Here at Irish Fashion News, we’re going to show you the 5 best men’s coats to own this winter. Coats or jackets are an integral part of a man’s wardrobe in winter.

They are warm, stylish and protect the body from the elements. The only problem for most men is which jacket is best for them when winter arrives? Here at Men’s Fashion Tips, we’ll explore the must-have jackets and coats to own for the season ahead.

Chic parker coat

Yes, the parker looks great as part of any menswear outfit during the winter months. However, a dressier style works best. This is because it can be dressed up or down.

In recent years, the parka coat has become a stylish and fully functional outer layer for any man. It can be dressed with jeans, a cashmere sweater and white sneakers. It can also be worn over a costume or something more dressy.

The big pea coat

Originally, the pea coat took its design from the army. Two centuries ago, sailors used this stylish coat for occasions ashore. Its short design makes it a very versatile fashion piece.

Go for dark navy or black wool patterns when winter arrives. One of the advantages of most pea coat designs is that they start with smart casual wear and work their way up to sleek, formal outerwear. They pair so easily with shirts, jeans or pants.

Reliable down jackets

Well gentlemen, it’s like wrapping up in a cozy comforter during the winter months. It is a fashionable outerwear that is worn by movie and music stars today. Invented in the 1930s, his style has taken on a more casual and chic role since then.

It can be worn with pants or jeans. For a more street look, merge it with a smart hoodie. Color contrast is essential. Make sure it adds balance to your fashion finish. Oh, considering its winter, go for waterproof models

The cozy and stylish duffle coat

Like the pea coat, the duffle coat comes from the army. Its long length makes it a chic outer garment that allows you to dress perfectly for any type of custom dress. In recent years, the duffle coat has become a more casual fashion look, with young men replacing their trouser look with jeans.

Again, go for darker shades for browns, blacks, and navy blue during the winter months. They blend in better with the surroundings and go better with the pieces in your wardrobe.

Go bomber

Most of the coats and jackets we have mentioned so far all have a military theme. This is because most of the jackets are from the military or navy.

However, this time, let’s fly up and take a look at the classic bomber jacket. Invented during World War II for American fighter pilots, they have a new fashion sense today.

This insulated piece of men’s outerwear is perfect for defending the body against the elements. It can be paired with jeans or men’s leggings for a more casual look. However, it doesn’t look out of place when fused with a stylish shirt or pants. Choose a bomber jacket in one color for best results.

