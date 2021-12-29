shine! ‘The event is a combination of photography and fashion





Forty Fort The 900 Rutter Ave of Forty Fort. Complex moments that are rarely boring. And there are rarely many unseen business events that take up the space where we work together in collaboration and cohesion. The Flash! ”The photo exhibition and fashion show on Tuesday night were no exception. An event completely advertised as “FLASH! “2021 Flashback” began at 6:00 pm with a performance of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” by members of the Wilkes-Barre Dance Theater. Anna Marski, ANNAMALY’s Artist in Residence, who hosted the event, is the daughter of Gina Marski, who runs the dance theater. Anna says some of the kids in the theater were unable to attend a recent performance at the Kirby Center due to COVID-19. After that, the fashion show started. The models showcasing the wardrobe and accessories from The Mercerie and Designs by Irina had the opportunity to plunge their belongings down the hallway of the Haberdashery into a temporary runway leading to the ANNAMALY Art Collective gallery space. In the gallery, around fifty photographs taken by eight local experts were exhibited. Young Marski says her regular full-time job has helped make those connections, especially with remarkable photographer, Amanda Frisina. “My full-time job ended at Verve Vertu Art Studio in Dallas, where I have many connections with art creators of all kinds. (Hrycyna) connected me with most photographers. He’s a great person, ”she says. And from there, did they wonder why they wouldn’t expand the event? Participation was free, but as the Donation Skull had warned, people coming to support could donate “at your own risk.” We also provided complimentary wine and water, a treat at Alle’s Chocolate Shop, a performance by County Lines, a model hair sculpture and the “Something for the Five Senses” ad. The night was highlighted by local photographers, with stars riding on dance, fashion, design and all manner of art. In areas where talent was not lacking, the images exhibited were remarkable. With amazing images from the following local experts: Jim Gavenus; Aimée Dilger; Jason Reedmiller; Kristen Mullen; Curtis Salonika; Angel Bahrain; Sean McKeigh; Can be easily seen. It’s been a big year for ANNAMALY since she started with an Earth Day event and hosted “8 Intensive Weeks for Kids” and “Spooky Show” in October, but Malsky will have more events in 2022. He says it will be done. I love people and I connect them, she says. “And I’m happy to be able to do it here,” she said later, “I’m definitely getting ready for next year’s event.” Beyond the enormous capabilities displayed, it was also very easy to see the arts and business communities supporting each other. Marsky summed it up this way. “Thank you to all the artists and everyone who is keen to absorb and create art.” If you want to book in the studio, please follow us ANNAMALY Instagram page So I’ll send him a message.

