Dress Right Dress Kingston Helps Veterans Return to Civilian Life





KINGSTON Dress Right Dress has opened its first brick and mortar office on the outskirts of Kingston. DRD offers several programs for military veterans returning home from service and re-entering society as civilians. Not only that, but the organization also provides services to incarcerated vets, helping them find housing, vocational skills and employment. Jeremy Parkins, founder and CEO of DRD, said the inspiration to help others has come from personal experience. “I went through my own issues when I came out of the military,” he said, “and by righting my own ship I had the opportunity to work with these other people coming out of the army. incarceration, and I discovered that these stories continue to exist even today. “ While DRD has been in business for a few years, Parkins did not have a central office until recently, when they cut the tape at their first location on December 9. Parkins served nearly a decade in the military before establishing the DRD – eight years of active service in the United States Air Force and approximately 18 months in the reserve. He also obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice. When Parkins began to think of ways to help veterans, he and his wife first decided to sell T-shirts, with the proceeds going to various programs. Instead, after researching the idea and discussing their needs with other vets, he decided to create DRD. The phrase “Dress Well” comes from a military command where soldiers line up to the right or left of the person next to them in a square formation. Parkins said the name fits the organization’s goals of helping military veterans. “We are trying to create a community of veterans and veteran supporters who help us bounce off each other in order to improve,” he said. Parkins said DRD relies heavily on volunteers, fundraising and donations in order to help the veterans they serve. According to the DRD website, the company provides services to veterans in five regions of the state: South Central, Southeast, West Central, Northeast, and North Central Ohio. The Kingston office will serve not only Ross County, but also the seven border counties (Fayette, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike and Vinton) as well as Fairfield County. Outside of Kingston, DRD also has offices in Meigs, Montgomery, Lake and Seneca counties. DRD also provides services to veterans in California, according to their website. Logan Weaver is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Contact him at 740-277-8396 or email [email protected] for commentary or story advice. Follow him on Twitter @loganaweaver

