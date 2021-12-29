2021 business stories





Wednesday, December 29, 2021 10:00 a.m. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers a keynote address to COP26 delegates at SECC on November 03, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rishi Sunak will present plans to encourage UK industry to work towards the country’s net zero goal in 2050. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) In April, Credit Suisse became embroiled in a “disaster pileup” involving Greensill and Archegos. Eliot Wilson has written about how the Swiss bank has lost billions of dollars due to its relationship with US hedge fund Archegos and the now infamous Greensill Capital. This kind of economic catastrophe occurs when banks have agencyless risk management teams that are able to let asset managers run wild without heeding the warnings. The Swiss have learned the hard lesson that disasters rarely travel alone. Eliot wilson In July, the decision of luxury fashion brand Ermenegildo Zegna to go public through a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) raised some eyebrows. Simon King wrote about the unusual nature of this business choice. It is not always easy for luxury brands to rank well on public lists, but Zegna could stand a good chance, thanks to the strength of its brand and its historical presence in the Asian market. There is a lot to love about Zegna as a business and luxury goods as an investment industry. Simon the king MILAN, ITALY – JUNE 14: Models walk the runway during the Ermenegildo Zegna catwalk final during Milan Spring / Summer 2020 Menswear Fashion Week on June 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro D’aprano / Getty Images) In the midst of the fuel crisis, Sian Hansen took a moment to stop and think about the benefits of our capitalist system. Noting how strongly capitalism is associated with the idea of ​​’good for business’ rather than ‘good for people’, she wrote that, in fact, business saved us during the pandemic. It was private companies, alongside the NHS, that made it possible to deploy the vaccine, for example. It is time to reconnect with the fundamental advantages of capitalism. One of the questions of the past 18 months is whether this level of state intervention is working? The answer must be an unequivocal no. Sian hansen With Cop26 held in Glasgow in early November, we stopped to examine the role of green finance and ESG. Steve Hawkes wrote that more and more boards are choosing to work only with companies that have a bright green agenda and can prove it. Manchester City Council was the first local authority to test the inclusion of a 10% environmental weight in its procurement process. Soon, doing the right thing might be the only way businesses can make money. A number of boards want companies to commit to hiring locally. Most importantly, social values ​​are now part of the tendering process. Steve hawkes MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: The new Manchester Light Tower fluted structure is first illuminated on October 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. Using low-carbon energy generated at an energy hub beneath the Victorian railway arches, the new energy hub, which will be operational early next year, will help reduce carbon emissions by generating electricity for nearby municipal buildings. It will also support Manchester’s transition to zero carbon by 2038. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) Finally, Sam Robinson looked at one of the big words of the year: tax. After increasing the tax burden, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is trying to present himself as a conservative who cuts taxes. There’s only one problem: it really can’t be both. Lowering taxes makes sense in the face of sustained economic growth, but we’re only in the early stages of economic recovery after the closures, and the Omicron variant does not bode well. Rather, the government should try to rebalance the tax burden, focusing on the taxation of wealth and not on labor. To implement sustainable and meaningful tax reform, the government needs to demonstrate greater consistency in its fiscal targets and greater vision in its approach to reform. Sam robinson Some commentators have argued that Rishi Sunak is trying to do too many things with his fiscal policy at once. (Photo by Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/best-of-the-year-the-business-stories-of-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos