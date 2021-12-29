Transparency remains an issue in the fashion industry

Sustainability is generally distinguished by its environmental aspect for all sectors including fashion, but it also has economic and social dimensions. In this sense, transparency is of great importance so that consumers know what they are wearing and by whom, under what conditions their clothes are made and with what environmental impact. Fashion revolution, a nonprofit, shared developments in transparency in the fashion supply chain in the 2021 update to their Out of Sight: A Call for Transparency From Field To Fabric. In the report, it was stated that supply chain transparency has increased among 63 major fashion brands and retailers, but progress has remained rather slow and shallow.

Only 2 brands out of 63 disclose the full list of their textile production sites

Only 2 out of 63 brands disclose the full list of their textile production sites, an increase of 1 over last year, while 49 of them disclose the top manufacturers where their garments are cut and sewn, an increase of 2 over last year, according to the report. 29 brands disclose processing facilities such as dyers, while only 28 brands disclose production sites such as fabric factories and 44% of brands disclose at least some of their textile production sites. This means an increase of 13 percentage points from last year.

Fashion brands’ lack of transparency hampers accountability

The report points out that the lack of visibility of supply chains allows unsafe working conditions and environmental destruction to flourish, while obscuring who has the responsibility and authority to address these issues. For many years, cases of labor abuse have continued to emerge in textile factories, informal workshops, tanneries, dyers and farms around the world that supply materials to the global fashion industry. Recent investigations into forced labor by Uyghurs to produce cotton and textile products in Xinjiang, China are among recent prominent examples in this direction. A lack of transparency from global fashion brands about where their cotton is produced prevents a chain of accountability for the human rights crisis.

Transparency remains an issue in the fashion industry

There is a real need for transparency beyond the first level of manufacturing

Fashion Revolution Policy and Research Coordinator Ciara Barry said; There is a real need for transparency beyond the first level of manufacturing, where millions of hidden workers face the abuse of labor to make the fabrics for our garments. Barry stressed that brands urgently need to take responsibility for environmental and human rights impacts across their supply chains and said that starts with disclosing all of their facilities. textile production in their supply chains.

Who made my clothes?

Fashion Revolution was founded after the Rana Plaza building collapsed on April 24, 2013, killing 1,134 garment workers and has since called for greater transparency and accountability in the global fashion industry. The association advocates that everyone can know how, where, by whom and under what conditions their clothes are made, wherever they are, and raise awareness on this subject with the #WhoMadeMyFabric campaign.

The report calls on leading brands and retailers to increase supply chain transparency by disclosing all textile manufacturing facilities in their supply chains, while calling on citizens around the world to demand greater transparency in the industry. beyond the first level by asking brands #WhoMadeMyFabric? on social networks. They also invite producers to share their stories using #IMadeYourFabric so people can connect more closely with the people who produce the fabrics and raw materials for the clothes they wear.

Carbon emissions in the supply chain must be localized to the raw material

The report also addresses the issue of transparency with the aspect of environmental impact and it is stated that over 70% of emissions in fashion supply chains occur during the production and processing of raw materials. However, only 17% of brands publish their carbon footprint at the raw material level and 26% at the production / process level, while 62% publish emissions for their own operations and facilities. While 44% of brands disclose data on renewable energy use in their management operations and only 7% disclose data on renewable energy use in the supply chain, only 18% disclose reduction data of absolute energy in the supply chain. The report points out that this may be due to the difficulty of capturing carbon and energy data down the supply chain, where brands need to rely more on estimates, as environmental data may not yet be available. monitored and measured in the facilities of their suppliers. He points out that big brands cannot accurately measure their climate impacts if they don’t track carbon emissions in the supply chain down to the raw material level.