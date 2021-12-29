Don’t want to over-dress for New Years Eve? Check Out These 5 Simple But Cool Outfit Ideas





The New Year is just around the corner and the holiday season has everyone in the mood for the party. Holiday outings can put us all in a frenzy over clothing options for any occasion – daytime brunches or nightclubs and late dinners!Also Read – From Nora Fatehis Extravagant Headgear To Alia Bhatts Yellow Infinity Blouse, A Look At The Best Dressed Celebrities Of 2021 It’s the season for everyone to put their A-game on by dressing in the best way possible, but we all want to enjoy the party without the fatigue of our heavy and expensive outfits. As many seek to spend the night at home or at a smaller (socially distant) gathering, whatever you wear should be comfortable and affordable. Also Read – Shweta Tiwari Looks Resplendent In A Ruffled Red Saree With Halterneck Blouse Worth Rs 38K: Yes Or No? Check out these simple yet cool outfit ideas that are perfect for your type of New Years Eve: Also Read – Alia Bhatt’s Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Costs On Rs 2 Lakh – Glam Or Not? Party outfits at home: Compared to the hassle of the night if you are heading to NYE, staying is the right choice. However, just because it’s a house party with your loved ones, you shouldn’t be too comfortable in your pajamas! A t-shirt under an open blazer with jeans or pants is a good option. You can wear this outfit with white sneakers or waxed oxford shoes. To keep it casual, it can be worn with denim, ripped jeans with a cardigan, sweater or jacket. If it’s too cold, pull on a hoodie under a leather jacket. The formal look: For formal dinners with work colleagues or family, a suede or velvet blazer over a pale blue or gray shirt is a great choice. He looks amazingly fabulous with charcoal gray pants and dress shoes. The humble T-shirt is also easy to wear, subtly stylish and as versatile as it gets, it can be worn with anything, even a dressy suit. You can also try on a pair of stylish boots in black or dark brown followed by black jeans, a t-shirt or a sweatshirt to complete the look. Casual date night: For a chic and stylish look to compliment your girl, you can wear a uniform sweatshirt with a jacket or blazer and pants. It can be a casual jacket with a shawl collar. For shoes, you can wear a pair of sneakers. You can also go for a semi-formal look that you can usually wear to a business event. Basic colors work well, but if you fancy a change and include some color, wine, or plum, you’ll stand out while still keeping your style sleek and easygoing. Club evening: Since it’s winter, picking out a stylish pair of quality jeans is always a great start to the laid back side of the party girl in you. Stick to a dark wash in a straight or slim style to maintain a more dapper relaxed feel between drinking and dancing. Add a dress shirt or relaxed raised buttoning and finish with a funky sports coat, sweater or hoodie. The boots will emphasize the look and can be worn with ripped black jeans, a t-shirt and a leather jacket. The theme of the party: New Years can be the occasion for all kinds of crazy themed parties – from costumes to the brightest, these can drive you into a frenzy to keep it low and yet on point. Go for a new hero piece inspired by the plume theme and boost creativity. You can also add accessories to create an easy last minute costume with your existing unique pieces from your wardrobe. An outfits-inspired take and styling your hair and makeup to match can save you from overdone dressing. (Article written by By Priyanka Sagar, Stylist, DaMENSCH)

