Modern men boldly embrace animal prints





Hyderabad: Animal print clothes might look a bit overdressed even for women, but today’s stylish men are embracing the bold pattern and how! While the versatile print was considered a staple because it was too feminine, the modern man is quick to increase the glamor quotient when it comes to fashion, skin care and hair care, or even makeup. Recently, we saw Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh take the wild side by sporting a long sleeve tiger print sweater from Saint Laurent that he paired with shocking red stockings for his 83s movie promotions. Ranveer, who is known for his super quirky fashion sense, was spotted head to toe in cheetah print even during promotions for his film Simmba at the time. We even spotted Telugu movie star Vijay Deverakonda confidently wearing a tiger print midi sleeve shirt for her recent dinner party. B-Town bigwigs like Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have also tried the model in the past, as has the lead singer of K-pop boy group BTS V, also known as Kim Tae-Hyung. The on-trend print even made its way into international fashion weeks and pop star Harry Styles’ wardrobe. So, you are wondering how to include it in your own wardrobe? Wear it as an accessory Hyderabad News click here for more information on Hyderabad According to fashion experts, if you are not in the mood to get very wild, you can simply include animal prints in the form of accessories like shoes, wallets, hats and sunglasses. . You can pair these accessories with a plain white shirt and brown pants. If you want to experiment, complete your winter look with an animal print faux fur coat, jacket or hoodie. Skip the flowery We’ve all had a tough 2020 and 2021, so if you’re looking to step into trendy 2022, now is the time to switch to floral or camouflage shirts. You can pair any animal print shirt with a pair of cool cargo shorts for your New Years party. It’s essential to avoid pattern conflicts and go for neutral, muted hues like beige, taupe, gray, cream, brown, black and white when experimenting with animal prints. Formal aspect You can wear a leopard shirt in a black suit for your next job interview, or you can just add leopard print cufflinks to your usual formal look. Animal prints are eye-catching, so you just need to wear it with confidence. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today to Telegram everyday. Click on the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .

