Fashion Industry Decarbonization Report Shows $ 1 Million Investment Opportunity

Estimating an investment opportunity of $ 1,000 billion, a new report from the Fashion for Good-Apparel Impact Institute breaks down the funding needed by category of solution and identifies the types of funders best positioned to take advantage of the opportunity. and benefit from positive feedback.

Recent studies estimate that 2-4 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the fashion industry. With global average temperatures projected to increase by 3 degrees Celsius this century well beyond the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius of the Paris Agreement Disruptive solutions and unprecedented action are needed to reduce emissions and reach net zero by 2050.

A new report

co-written by Fashion for good and the Garment Impact Institute

(Aii) and sponsored by

HSBC

traces for the first time a trajectory allowing the industry to reach the zero net ambition, by mapping the integral levers of existing solutions such as renewable energies and emerging innovations such as new generation materials and circular solutions and others at the end of their life for textiles. Estimating an investment opportunity of $ 1 trillion to fund the transition, the report breaks down the funding needed by category of solution and identifies the types of funders best positioned to take advantage of the opportunity and benefit from the positive returns. .

Unlocking the Trillion Dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity estimates the emission reduction potential of existing and emerging solutions, and calculates the funding needed to scale them up and bring the industry to net zero by 2050, a critical step in charting the industry’s course and actions. fashion in the decades to come. The report’s findings are significant analysis that shows it takes around $ 1 trillion to fund the decarbonization of the fashion industry by 2050.

Reducing carbon emissions will be one of the the, a decisive challenge for our generation and the fashion industry. The good news is that a strong pipeline of both disruptive and ready-to-go solutions can dramatically decarbonize the industry, according to Katrin ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. This report highlights that not only are the opportunities plentiful and financially attractive, but they are essential in moving us towards a net zero circular industry.

Although $ 1 trillion may seem substantial, the majority of this spending is allocated to projects offering attractive financial and environmental return on investment. Over $ 35 trillion in financial capital is available globally for high-return environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, a figure that is expected to exceed $ 50 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. However, critical obstacles to unlocking the necessary funds remain. With input from key industry players, the report highlights these barriers and presents examples of funding opportunities.

Report reframes decarbonization as an investment opportunity, rather than a cost, says IAII president Lewis perkins. These proven and investable solutions require considerable capital; and now we need to create the pathways for all forms of finance capital to bring them to scale.

The funding opportunity is multifaceted and will require a committed and coordinated effort from brands, manufacturers, philanthropic, government and industry organizations. The report distributes the amount of funding required per emission reduction solution among different funders, appealing to different risk appetites and profiles, and providing a nuanced and detailed path to achieving net zero.

The main findings include:

It is estimated that 47% of CO2 reductions come from implementing existing solutions, 39% come from scaling up emerging solutions and 14% from other solutions including reducing overproduction, improving efficiency of materials and scaling circular business models.

The report reveals key actions and recommendations to unlock the $ 1 trillion funding opportunity, including: the breakdown of costs by financial group necessary to accelerate the transition to a net zero industry for governments to strengthen the policy framework and mechanisms to catalyze private investment. for philanthropists to encourage coordination and explore blended capital approaches. for brands to pursue a stronger commitment and commitment to innovation and suppliers. for manufacturers to adopt a strategic capital improvement plan that is aligned with brand partners for banks and lenders to prioritize key production regions and innovative financing opportunities



The fashion industry is increasingly aware of its environmental impact and the need to move quickly to net zero, said So knight, general manager and group leader of the HSBC Center for Sustainable Finance. This report shows that, while there are challenges to overcome, this transition is possible and will open up new opportunities for companies in this sector. Collective action is essential. The financial system must play its part in providing the investment needed to finance large-scale net zero solutions.

The full report and conclusions can be downloaded and read here.