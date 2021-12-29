Is it going to be a fashion metaverse in 2022? – News





Dubai – Luxury brands will be more attracted to the online space By Sujata Assomull Posted: Wed Dec 29 2021, 14:31 When Italian luxury house Dolce & Gabbana sold a nine-piece NFT digital collection in October, it confirmed that the metaverse was set to become the new fashion runway. You might remember that high fashion wasn’t very supportive of the digital switchover, with many luxury brands being averse to selling online until a few years ago. It was believed that the digital world took away exclusivity and the luxury shopping experience. However, the pandemic prompted Louis Vuitton to finally open an online platform in this region. Today a brand must have a digital presence to survive and last year every brand was talking about how being phygital (mixing digital with physical retail experiences) was the way to go. Luxury brands in this region have seen strong footfall since the lockdown was lifted, but digital sales have remained strong. Go to Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior at the Dubai Mall, and you may have to queue. Even in the UK, where retail was hit hard, the Office for National Statistics reported that clothing sales rose 2.9% in November and were, in fact, higher than in February. 2020 just before the country experiences its first lockdown. However, it has affected digital sales, people have not adapted to online shopping, even those who buy luxury. Everyone expected it to be a great December, but next came Omicron. Today, the fashion industry is back in limbo. While we can’t predict or predict what will happen in the real world, the online world seems to be getting stronger and stronger. Digital has been transported to a whole new world, with the metaverse unaffected by the ebb and flow of Covid-19. What the advent of this new variant has done is that it has made it clear that digital is a platform we can count on. Even in uncertain times, we can still lead a virtual life. It’s never been more important for a brand to have a digital approach to their business, and all of a sudden, NFTs don’t seem like a dumb idea. If we can’t dress in the real world, at least let’s do it in the virtual world. NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, and is a unique digital asset because it comes with blockchain verification. Thus, all NFTs have the same status as a Hermes Birkin. These collectibles can be traded and displayed in the Metaverse. This gives fashion a whole new world of creativity and they can either create something new or dive into their archives. Gucci believes it is only a matter of time before all of the major fashion houses embrace NFTs. In May 2021, a digital replica of his Dionysus bag sold on the Robloxs platform (an online gaming destination) for well over $ 4,000, making it more expensive than the physical bag itself. Virtual fashion allows brands to play an important role in the gaming world, which appears to be a thriving industry. Players use digital fashion pieces to dress up and customize their own avatars. These outfits are called skins. (Yes, we’re also getting a whole new vocabulary for being fluent in the Metaverse.) There are even virtual department stores, like The Manufacturer in Amsterdam. Actors such as The Manufacturer like to highlight how virtual clothing is, in fact, the most sustainable form of fashion. There is no production involved, and no chance of oversupply. In addition, since no raw materials are required, it is a win-win for fashion houses as the profit margins are higher. Haute couture is now eager to embrace this unreal world. It won’t be a stretch to say that next year’s fashion will use words like Avatar, Skins, and NFT in their everyday vocabulary. The unreal is about to become very real. [email protected]

