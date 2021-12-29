The year I learned what fashion is all about

The Year of Personal Style is a week of testing how 2021 has changed our relationship with clothing.

One heatwave evening last summer, in this part of the season before the Delta Variation started, my girlfriend and I went to a gay bar in the West Village. It was our four month anniversary, but we had only experienced a handful of subway rides together, restaurant sit-down dinners, bars, actual dates. It was exhilarating to finally be able to plan one, complete with dinner and a live show, and dress for each other. She wore a purple and white open-neck wrap dress, and I wore a sleeveless striped jumpsuit, a gift I received for my birthday and the second I had ever owned. It was not until the COVID era that I discovered the combinations, an appreciation that the absence of witnesses had allowed me to cultivate.

The effort to dress myself throughout the pandemic has been much more difficult than normal, without the constraints and demands of necessity, without the pressure of expectations. As the urgency to “dress well” (or dress at all) eased, as did the time to decide – no bodega to come and go for a yogurt parfait on the way to a train. One that I would hardly miss – the possibilities have become endless. If I haven’t technically done it need wear a certain clothing in accordance with certain societal norms, should I? If I could wear sweatshirts all day, was there any incentive to do it differently? Did fancy pants have any intrinsic value if they were worn on legs that went nowhere and hardly anyone saw them?

As the urgency to “dress well” eased, the possibilities became endless.

Indeed, these considerations applied in a more pressing way starting from the size. The onset of the pandemic coincided with the release of , which meant that most of my parties were viewable from top to top, at virtual launch events. But Zoom engenders less scrutiny and is more tolerant of repeated outfits, so the question remained: at the end of the day (or rather, the beginning), does a shirt only have its value when eyes are on it? What is a presentation with no one to present to?

In this case, I misjudged the relationship between clothing and necessity.

Before the pandemic, fashion seemed to me a collective frivolity, in which I was ready to participate. The purpose of the clothes, in my opinion, was to provide a blanket (a burlap sack might suffice), but realizing that our blanket could be adorned, we collectively decided to have fun with it. And that’s how fashion was born as a medium of entertainment and representation, similar to viewing choices on Netflix. In the process, it has generated a very lucrative industry. Similarly, I saw the value of fashion as deriving from her testimony, in the same way that the value of a pastry emerges when it is tasted.

This extrinsic assessment made sense in the context of expectations that I have long felt subjected to as a queer woman. If the fashion seemed frivolous, it also seemed heavy. There is an underlying assumption that gender identity is certain fashion choices, that there is a correlation between gender and gender identity and fashion at all, which may seem liberating but can also be quite restrictive, as if there was an imperative to dress one’s sexuality. Even wavering between woman and tomboy, as some of us do (for me, it’s through the seasons), seeming to thwart categorization and binaries, can be interpreted as a statement that we don’t try. maybe not to do intentionally.

Without witnesses, fashion finally prevails.

And so, with the outer element removed, I felt relief. I was free to explore and venture into new and varied territories: bodysuits with snaps, Gizeh Birkenstocks, fitted tank tops under flannel shirts. And in a way, without a witness, fashion eventually became necessary – not as a means of self-expression, hetero-defiant or not, but as an end in itself, an extension of self rather than a representation of self. oneself, the territory and not the map. . Invisible, I tapped into my true fashion sense, my desert island choices and found out what I wanted if no one was there to see, and where I was willing to go.

This year, with less time on Zoom and more social outings, along with a new relationship (the ultimate emergency booster), I did my best to keep the gaze at bay and maintain a fashion sense. guided internally. Leave the meeting, enter in combination.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io