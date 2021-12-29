Texworld and physical New York Apparel Sourcing events canceled





After reviewing growing concerns about COVID-19 as well as New York State regulations, Messe Frankfurt has decided to cancel the in-person segment of the Winter 2022 edition of Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York. City. Both shows will continue virtually and will be available live from January 25 to 27, 2022. Our high level of international participation, increasing travel restrictions and the growing number of cases of COVID-19 variants have resulted in a significant deterioration in the general conditions for organizing in-person shows. “Our main concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our exhibitors, partners, participants and staff. While this is disappointing for everyone involved, we hope there is a level of understanding that this was a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times ” , said Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion and Clothing. The virtual platform will open with functionality similar to the show. Attendees will take advantage of the AI-powered matchmaking capabilities of recommended textile suppliers, video meetings, and more. In addition, the highly anticipated educational program planned for the January in-person show will also continue virtually; the dates and times remain unchanged. After reviewing growing concerns about COVID-19 as well as New York State regulations, Messe Frankfurt has decided to cancel the in-person segment of the Winter 2022 edition of Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York. City. Both shows will continue virtually and will be available live from January 25 to 27, 2022. The Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York City team remain optimistic and focused on the success of the summer 2022 edition with plans to take place in person July 19-21 in New York City. “Despite this unfortunate hurdle, we want the industry to know that we are fully committed to serving and supporting the community we love. We intend to continue to create many opportunities to support the textile and apparel community and to serve as a place of inspiration for designers, buyers and industry professionals, ”said the organizer Messe Frankfurt in a press release. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (KD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/textile-news/texworld-apparel-sourcing-new-york-city-physical-events-cancelled-278116-newsdetails.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

