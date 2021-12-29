5 of Shop TODAYs’ favorite fashion products from 2021

As Shop TODAY writers and editors, we’ve done our fair share of shopping over the past year. While we found a lot of things we liked, there were a few strengths that became essential in our daily routines.

As we count to the New Year, every day of this week we unveil our favorite beauty, hair, fashion, home and kitchen and goodies products of the year. -to be.

Here we were sharing our top picks for all things fashion. Check back every day this week to find out what else we’ve bought this year that we can’t get enough of.

Shop TODAY’s Favorite Fashion Products of 2021

Everyone needs a good pair of house shoes, which is why Emma Stessman, Associate Editor of Shop TODAY, originally bought them. However, they quickly became his go-to running shoes. They ended up being so comfortable (and surprisingly supportive) that I now wear them everywhere, from grocery shopping to quick walks in my neighborhood, she shared. For a shoe that many people might consider ugly, I’ve received a surprising number of compliments from strangers I pass on the street or in the store.

As many fashionistas (or TikTok enthusiasts) know, the beginnings are back. Which means flare leggings are back in fashion. When “flare leggings” started to gain popularity, I never thought I would try the trend, said Shop TODAY social editor Rebecca Shinners. “But this pair of Aeries convinced me otherwise.

It features the brand’s flattering crossover design, but what I love most about them is their comfort. The flared bottom means they aren’t as tight on your legs as traditional leggings. They’re comfortable enough to be worn all day when I work from home, and when I venture outside I feel more dressed than I would be in leggings. “

Lululemon Everywhere waist bag

In addition to the flared leggings of the 2000s, the fanny packs from the 90s are back in vogue but with a new trending name: fanny packs. And this one, in particular, won over Shinners. “I’ve owned a few belt bags before this one, and what sets it apart is that it manages to have a ton of storage without feeling bulky.”

Having a good cashmere sweater is a must. However, cashmere may seem a little out of reach for some of us. That’s why Alexandra Deabler, Editor-in-Chief of Shop TODAY, swears by this affordable option. It’s soft and comfortable, and the perfect weight for the job, especially with a cute button placket placed underneath for an extra punch for the office. Plus, it has a trendy V-neck that’s great for going out.

I have a hard time finding jeans that really fit me, said Stessman, sharing a misfortune that many of us can relate to. Especially because I’m short, those that fit comfortably around my waist and thighs are usually way too long, and those that are the right length tend to be quite tight. But these Madewell jeans fit me perfectly. I’m small in size, and they hit me directly at the ankles (it’s the only pair of jeans I own that I don’t have to handcuff). They also hug my waist and thighs, but still have a comfortable amount of stretch. (These jeans have been a Shop TODAY favorite for some time, earning a spot in our Best Jeans Scoop for Mom.)

