5 fashion influencers of 2021 and their most viral outfits





It’s certainly not a boring year for fashion, with celebrities taking their return to the red carpet very seriously. This means that we received a slew of viral outfits in 2021 and a lot of inspiration for our own wardrobes. Fashion market lovethesales.com identified the best trendsetters and outfits we were looking for this year … 1. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian takes home the award for most viral outfit of the year – while also taking home the crown of the most puzzling ensemble. For the rescheduled Met Gala (held in September instead of her normal May slot), Kardashian West donned an all-black outfit from Balenciaga – without an inch of skin visible, even on her face. While some people were puzzled as to how this fit into the theme of America’s Night: A Fashion Lexicon, Kardashian West wrote on Instagram: “What could be more American than a T-shirt from head to toe ?!” Everyone was craving to know more that lovethesales.com reported a 317% increase in searches for Balenciaga clothing after Kardashian West debuted the look. 2. The Duchess of Cambridge Always the type to embrace a theme, Kate Middleton really got into the festive spirit in a red fire truck dress for the Together At Christmas community singing service at Westminster Abbey in early December. Adding to the Christmas vibe, Kate’s outfit was topped with a bow, leading to a 257% increase in searches for bow tie dresses. 3. Harry Styles Over the past few years, Harry Styles has cemented his place as one of the most exciting voices in menswear. For the Grammy Awards in March, he pleaded for the return of feather boas. On the red carpet, he wore a yellow houndstooth blazer topped with a purple feather boa, before changing to perform in a black leather suit and green boa. Unsurprisingly, this triggered a 182% increase in searches for feather boas – all while making us wish we had kept ours from the ’90s. 4. Dua Lipa While Dua Lipa normally favors 90s-inspired fashion, for the Brit Awards in May, she reverted to the 1990s. With a nod to Amy Winehouse, Lipa donned a yellow Vivienne Westwood gown in the designer’s signature corset style – a look we couldn’t live without, with searches for gold dresses up 91%. 5. Lil Nas X Lil Nas X was one of the dress winners at the Met Gala in September, wearing a three-piece outfit starting with full gold armor. It was certainly a memorable look, but apparently not the one that really caught our eye – instead, we covet the Gucci suit with feather cuffs he wore at the Art + Film Gala at LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) in November. , with a 78% increase in searches for yellow suits.

