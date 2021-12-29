Fashion
NC State returns to the ACC game with a trip to Miami
Of course, the football season has ended in a deeply unsatisfying way, but we have the men’s basketball team to cheer us up! Oh. Wait. Oh no. Men’s basketball? It doesn’t sound like a good idea. It doesn’t sound like a good idea at all! However, there is nothing we can do to dissuade them from doing so; I checked. Forward!
NC State has been on leave for a week since distributing its last disheartening shit game and heads into the championship with a road trip to Miami on Wednesday. The good news is that Miami is not very good, ranking only 99th in the Pomeroy rankings. The bad news is that the state currently ranks 113th.
Anyway, let’s take a look at these hurricanes.
Miami 2021-22
|…
|Adj OE / DE (rk)
|eFG%
|AT%
|WHERE%
|FTR
|…
|Adj OE / DE (rk)
|eFG%
|AT%
|WHERE%
|FTR
|Offense
|108.3 (55)
|51.7 (96)
|14.4 (13)
|23.7 (296)
|34.1 (72)
|Defense
|100.7 (163)
|53.2 (291)
|19.9 (131)
|28.2 (175)
|25.3 (83)
Jim Larranagas’ squad haven’t been to the NCAA since 2018, and it doesn’t look like the year the drought is going to end, although given the overall crudeness of the ACC this year, the Canes have a good chance to break their three-year streak. records lost in total. So that’s cool.
One concern for NC State that immediately jumps is Miami’s ability to take care of the ball. Due to the state being unable to shoot, its best route to victory is through crushing with an advantage in attempts to shoot. It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we are.
NC State consistently wins the turnover battle, but that has little to do with its defense, which is a bit below par in forcing take-out. The advantage comes above all from the offense, which is 9th nationally in terms of turnover. That’s a roundabout way of saying that there’s no reason to believe Miami will turn the ball around much, and while NC State can still win in this area, the positive margin will likely be slim, if there is one.
Miami doesn’t have a ton of size, and the silver lining is that NC State at least has an opportunity to win on the glass and the Pack can create some extra hits that way as well. It might be necessary to win this game.
So NC State will have to play clean offensively, win on the glass at both ends, and also find a way to slow down Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong. McGusty is in the middle of a career year, averaging 18.4 points per game with 58% shots inside the arc and 39% shots beyond. Wongs’ jump shot has been a fight, but he tops 60% on shots inside the arc. Both do a good job of reaching the free throw line.
Miami manages one of the shorter benches in the league, so if you can get these two guys out of their game, the Hurricanes are probably in trouble. They don’t do much on defense either. You could say avoiding mistakes is a strength, but when the rest of the numbers are as bad as they are, it looks more like a product of indifference.
Miami ranks 242nd in 2FG% defense and 306th in 3FG% defense. The rods give you the opportunity to shoot, and this is very useful, the question is whether or not the offensive of the North Carolina states can get out of the rut.
Two imperfect teams enter, two imperfect teams leave, but one with more points than the other. Let’s see what’s going on.
(KenPom loves Miami in fours.)
