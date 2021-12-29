Actress Isabelle Fuhrman in ‘The Novice’, Indie Spirit Award Nom – WWD

Isabelle Fuhrman had little knowledge of the world of competitive rowing before being chosen for the lead role in “The Novice” – but she was used to pushing herself to extreme physical limits for a sport.

Several years ago, Fuhrman and his friends completed a 344 mile relay race from Santa Monica to Las Vegas; she has personally ridden about 60 of those miles. So, in addition to her audition tape for the film, Fuhrman wrote first-time director Lauren Hadaway a letter about her running experience. “About waking up in the morning before sunrise and running for hours and getting through the injuries and the pain, and figuring out what that feels like,” says Fuhrman. “I wanted her to know that I had the physical stamina, as well as the mental stamina, to do this part.”

They met in person and bonded on lighter topics – dating in Los Angeles, astrology – as well as the courage and tenacity needed to be successful in both the film industry and competitive sports. The script for the film, written by Hadaway, was inspired by her experience as a college rower.

Fuhrman plays Alex, an obsessive freshman who joins the rowing team eager to rise to the top. The intense film has been compared to “Whiplash” for its portrayal of a young adult obsessed with perfection at the expense of everything else, but Fuhrman notes a fundamental deviation stemming from the quantitative nature of sport over art. “We’ve seen this kind of story with artistic tropes before,” says Fuhrman. “But at the end of the day, there is room for a subjective opinion on art. And when it comes to sports, sport is a numbers game through and through. Either you are good enough or you are not.

Objectively – and subjectively – the film was well received. It won the Award for Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer, and two weeks ago it landed a list of Independent Spirit Awards nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress. main. The winners will be announced later this spring. “I am truly grateful that the film is recognized because it was an investment of blood, sweat and tears for all of us,” Fuhrman said from his home in Los Angeles, several hours after the announcement of the appointments.

For the 24-year-old actress, those “blood, sweat and tears” were literal. Fuhrman had six weeks to progress from being a complete novice to fending for himself on the set alongside real college rowers. “It was the physical aspect that really drove me to find Alex as a character. Because just as she falls in love with the sport, that was basically what I had to do,” says Fuhrman. movie included waking up at 4.30am to row for six hours, followed by workouts with a personal trainer.

After their first week of filming, Fuhrman dragged herself to the gym on her day off – despite exhaustion and the blisters that had bled through her bandages – and realized she had landed exactly there. where she was to take the character.

“Watching the movie, I’m really, really proud of this performance because I honestly don’t know how I did it. It looked like a marathon. It looked like that run in Vegas,” she said. had times where I was on these amazing peaks. And sometimes I felt like I was literally about to pass out and was going to throw up. But this is the movie – et c is the experience I had doing it at the same time.

While Fuhrman walked away from the film with an appreciation for the sport of rowing, the film also offered her a new perspective on her acting career. “Alex is the hero and the villain of his own story,” she says. “No outside force has ever pushed me, just like Alex. And it’s a big responsibility to be your best trainer and your hardest critic, but it’s also very important that you sometimes remember to be your biggest ally and tell yourself that you did a good job.

Fuhrman made her industry debut as a child actress with Esther, the main character in the 2009 horror film “Orphan”. More than a decade later, Fuhrman reprized the same role in a previous film, “Orphan: First Kill,” which will be released in late January.

“I think the reason I find myself in these dark characters so often is that I find a certain humanity in people,” says Fuhrman. “What I saw when I was 10 and read this script [‘Orphan’] She was someone who was desperately looking for love and who was so incapable of seeing himself as beautiful, ”she adds.

And it is these internal narratives that Fuhrman turns to find light in the darkness of his characters. “The line between what makes someone good and what makes someone bad is very thin. I think these are really just stories that you tell yourself.

A photo from “The Novice”.

Courtesy of IFC Films. An IFC Fi

