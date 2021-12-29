Global Apparel B2C Ecommerce Market 2021: Major Global Fashion Industry Players Like H&M and Inditex Plan to Close Some Physical Stores to Focus More on Online Strategies – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The “Global Apparel B2C E-Commerce Market 2021” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. ‘Clothing’ was the first segment of both local and cross-border online shopping among consumers around the world, as of 2021 The global fashion market is turning to digital sales in the context of COVID-19 in 2020. The global fashion industry has seen a drastic drop in sales volume after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 Meanwhile, the digital clothing market accelerated during the year with consumer adoption of online shopping. More than half of global retail growth is expected to come from online sales between 2020 and 2025, and around 10% of digital sales are expected to be in the hands of the fashion industry during this period. Dominant market players such as Global Fashion Group and ASOS have seen sales growth of 10-20% from 2019 to 2020. The online clothing market grew faster year over year in 2020 amid COVID-19 than in previous years A significant proportion of countries around the world have experienced an increase in clothing industry e-commerce sales, especially after the COVID19 health crisis in 2020. For example, in Japan, the B2C clothing e-commerce market grew faster in 2020 than between 2018 and 2019. South Korea also saw an increase in the value of its sales during the same period, with the apparel sector making the largest contribution to the trade market B2C electronics nationwide in 2020. Online retail sales of clothing and accessories in the United States increased year over year. year on year from 2019 to 2020 by nearly 19%, which was the fastest growing product category. Most visited websites for online clothing shopping are Amazon and Shein, as of 2021 Shein was the most visited in August 2021, according to the global ranking of the most popular clothing e-commerce sites, with US visitors predominant. Additionally, in 2020, online clothing sales in the United States were dominated by Amazon, followed by Target. In the UK, in February 2021, the most popular players in the industry were Amazon and ASOS, followed by eBay. In Germany, online-only retailers, such as Zalando and Zooplus, were the most preferred when shopping for clothing, and after them was Amazon, as of 2021. Companies mentioned Adidas

Amazon

American eagle, apple

Asos

Boohooman

Burberry

eBay

She

Farfetch

Valet Mode

Fnac Darty

Difference

Global fashion group

H&M

Index

JCpenney

Liverpool

Macys

Marks and Spencer

Maternity

Myntra

Namshi

Following

Nike

Shopping at noon

Nordstrom

Otto.de

Pay Pal

Rooster

SHAFA

Shein

Statistics

Stockx

Uniqlo

Vinted

Zalando

Zalora

Zara

Zozo

Zooplus Main topics covered: 1. Management summary 2. Global developments Apparel B2C Ecommerce Market Snapshot During and After COVID-19, October 2021

Impact of COVID-19 on Market Players and News, October 2021

Top 20 E-Comm clothing. Websites, by website ranking *, incl. Website visits, in millions, average visit duration, in minutes, bounce rate, in%, and top 5 countries by website traffic, in%, August 2021

Top product categories preferred to buy more online,% of consumers, March 2021

Top 3 categories of products purchased online across borders by shoppers aged 25-34, in% of consumers, December 2020

Main product categories that will be purchased online in the future, incl. “Clothing”, in% of consumers, October 2020

Top 10 product categories sold by online marketplaces, number of marketplaces and visits per month, in millions, April 2021

Global Fashion Group net merchandise value, in millions of euros, and year-over-year change, in%, 2019 and 2020

ASOS total retail sales, in millions of pounds, and year-over-year change, in%, 2019 and 2020 3. Asia-Pacific 3.1. Advanced markets 3.1.1. Japan 3.1.2. South Korea 3.1.3. Australia 3.2. Emerging Markets 3.2.1. China Categories of products imported through Chinese e-commerce platforms,% of cross-border online shopping, 2020

Top 3 categories of products purchased cross-border, incl. Apparel / clothing, footwear and accessories,% of adult online shoppers, February 2021

Main product categories that will be purchased online in the future, incl. Clothing,% of consumers, October 2020 3.2.2. India 3.2.3. Indonesia 3.2.4. Thailand 3.2.5. Vietnam 3.2.6. Malaysia 4. North America 4.1. United States Retail sales value of clothing and accessories, USD billion, and year-on-year change,%, 2019 – 2023f

Value of B2C e-commerce sales, in billions of dollars, by product category, year-on-year change,%, share,% of total B2C e-commerce sales and% of total retail sales, 2021e

Share of clothing sales, online and offline, as a% of total retail clothing sales, 2018 – 2020

Distribution of top online clothing merchants, as a% of online clothing sales, 2020

Main product categories that will be purchased online in the future, incl. “Clothing”, in% of consumers, October 2020

Top 3 categories of products purchased cross-border, incl. “Clothing / Apparel”,% of adult online shoppers, February 2021

Amazon B2C e-commerce sales value, in billions of dollars, by product category, year-on-year change,%, share,% of total B2C e-commerce sales and% of total retail sales , 2021st 4.2. Canada 5. Europe 5.1. Regional 5.2. Advanced markets 5.2.1. UK Textile, clothing and footwear B2C e-commerce sales value, in millions of pounds, year-over-year change,%, 2019 – 2025f

Top fashion shopping sites, in% of consumers, February 2021

Main product categories that will be purchased online in the future, incl. “Clothing”, in% of consumers, October 2020

Top 3 categories of products purchased cross-border, incl. “Clothing / clothing, shoes and accessories”, in% of online shoppers, February 2021

Top 10 most visited fashion websites, in% of consumers, February 2021

Top Most Popular Online Brands Purchased in Last Three Months,% of Consumers, December 2020 5.2.2. Germany 5.2.3. France 5.2.4. Spain 5.2.5. Italy 5.2.6. Netherlands 5.2.7. Belgium 5.2.8. Sweden 5.2.9. Switzerland 5.2.10. Denmark 5.2.11. Austria 5.3. Emerging Markets 5.3.1. Russia 5.3.2. Poland 5.3.3. Turkey 5.3.4. Ukraine 6. Latin America 6.1. Brazil 6.2. Argentina 6.3. Mexico 7. Middle East 7.1. Regional 7.2. United Arab Emirates 7.3. Saudi Arabia For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh33bi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005297/en/Global-Clothing-B2C-E-Commerce-Market-2021-Top-Global-Fashion-Industry-Players-Such-as-HM-and-Inditex-Plan-to-Shut-Some-Physical-Stores-to-Focus-More-on-Online-Strategies—ResearchAndMarkets.com The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos