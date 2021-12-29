How Sustainable Materials Entrepreneurs Solve Fashion Problems – WWD

Sustainable entrepreneurs in the fashion world are turning their lived experiences into ways to fix the industry for the better.

And material innovation is where some of the greatest advancements are made. They have been a ripe opportunity for a reduced carbon footprint where the more natural your origins, the more renewable your raw material is and the more serious your motivation, the better.

That’s where kelp – and more specifically, Brooklyn-based materials maker AlgiKnit – comes in.

The company recently announced a new innovation center in North Carolina after four years of development and announced brand partnerships for 2022. AlgiKnit’s origin story begins with the ingenuity of co-founders Tessa Callaghan and Aleks Gosiewski, Fashion Institute of Technology alumni, and Aaron Nesser, Pratt Institute alumnus.

Everyone has strong roots in nature, whether they grew up in the Long Island Strait, the woods of Minnesota, or the bountiful farms of Poland..

Here, the co-founders (who recently got a placement on Forbes ’30 Under 30′) share their sustainability advice and vision with WWD.

Aleks Gosiewski: I’m so proud of the amazing work the AlgiKnit team has done so far, and being recognized by Forbes was icing on the cake.

Tessa Callaghan: I was, and continue to be, delighted and honored. It has been a dream come true to represent AlgiKnit among the long list of current and past award winners who are building a better future for generations to come. This year, in particular, validates the importance and legitimacy of sustainability, equality and innovation in all industries, and I am grateful that our team is among those recognized for it.

WWD: Do you think fashion is finally paying more attention to bio-materials, and if so, why should AlgiKnit be the top choice for brands?

Aaron Nesser: Little by little, fashion is positioning sustainability as a necessary characteristic of products. It is the combination of customer demand coupled with long-awaited materials that can now be delivered. We’ve been a sustainability company from the start and have therefore been able to improve sustainability performance every step of the way, as well as every step of the product lifecycle.

TC: Sustainability is no longer a luxury, it’s a requirement, and we can see this shift in understanding and direct action taking hold within the industry. As a unique, sustainable and accessible material, AlgiKnit provides innovative solutions to one of the world’s largest polluters, enabling them to both meet their climate commitments and continue to provide the products their customers so faithfully rely on. .

Despite all the challenges and difficulties that we have all faced over the past two years, we are nonetheless encouraged, excited and more optimistic than ever for the future. As a team, we look forward to the next exciting chapter of our journey in 2022 and look forward to sharing and growing with our community.

AG: Fashion has followed the material innovations that have come out. We’ve seen brands at every level, from mass market to luxury, integrate these materials – the problem has been access. This is one of the many things AlgiKnit tackles and it should make us an easy choice for brands.

WWD: What, in the way you each grew up, may have laid the foundation for your innovations?

TC: From a young age, I was taught to reuse and rebuild instead of buying new. In addition, my roots in the Long Island Strait and Bermuda have given me a deep respect and understanding of the vitality of the ocean and its fundamental connection to the communities that depend on it.

A: My childhood in Minnesota emphasized the ecological connectivity found in the woods and wild places. My life and career has been focused on ecological health, and earth-positive objects and products are one of the main challenges for the long-term success of civilization. I didn’t grow up around the ocean, but the ocean is just a part of the land that needs our help.

AG: I spent bountiful summers on my grandparents’ farm in Poland, learning the importance of healthy soil, regenerative agriculture, and the complex balance between nurturing and exploiting nature’s offerings.

It’s really interesting because when we learn more about each of our respective roots, it’s clear that we’ve had quite varied experiences, albeit strongly aligned with nature growing up. Coming back to the original question, the ocean’s natural maintenance and sustainability systems have been a huge inspiration to us and our product. Overall, however, we are trying to think of the holistic state of the planet, and the ocean is a very powerful part of it.

WWD: What did you each aspire to when you first entered art school in New York City, and how did that ideal change when AlgiKnit came into being?



TC: We were young innovators with a passion for design and entered art schools excited about the possibilities of working in the creative industries we have long aspired to be a part of. But after working in fashion, we found that the resources and processes used were too harmful for us to reconcile. Unethical supply chains and high carbon emissions from textiles seemed pervasive and inevitable. We wondered if there was another, more eco-friendly way to create the products we wanted to see more of.

A: When I started my master’s program [at Pratt Institute], I worked in the recycling industry. It had become clear to me that recycling was flawed, that products and systems had to be different, and I thought design was the tool to solve this problem. I discovered, however, that even the best-intentioned designer couldn’t change the thing that mattered most: the materials. Materials make up the largest portion of a product’s carbon footprint, and it is textiles, more than any other material, that are the key to sustainable fashion and products.

WWD: Are there any lasting habits that you swear by?

TC: I like to make ‘best practices’ a game with the general theme of avoiding as many extra resources as possible. With food, I try to buy all of my groceries without packaging and labels, which helps me leave the market with healthier options (mostly veg) and plastic-free.

When it comes to home items and clothing the challenge is not to buy anything new, I would like to say that I am the number one fan of Craigslist. Plus, committing to fixing and doing with what I have has been a great way to reconnect with the materials I surround myself with and learn useful new skills.

AG: Buying less is something I live for. I like to be intentional in my purchases and keep it simple. Buying second-hand is my favorite way to shop – I have furnished my second-hand apartment and closet. There are so many used platforms out there that make it easy to find what you are looking for. If I buy something new, I like to do my research ahead of time and try to stick with local produce.

A: Cycling to work. I think this is the best way to get around New York. You can be outside and there is no blockage in traffic. Also block online advertisements. It saves energy by not loading online ads, keeps me from wanting things I don’t need, and also makes the internet more enjoyable.

WWD: You all spend a lot of time between Brooklyn and now the legendary textile regions of North Carolina, where can we find you when you’re not at the heart of innovation and fundraising?

A: At home, whether it’s building or taking something apart, riding a bike around New York or you might not find me – because I’m going for a hike in a remote place.

TC: Skating – thanks to Manifest Skate Shop in Durham; Surf at Rockaway Beach, Rock Climb in Brooklyn Boulders, Bike, Beach Cleanup with RISE [Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity] and food distribution work to support New York City community refrigerators.

AG: I love finding ways to connect with the community inside and outside of New York City. Creativity is such an important outlet for me. In my spare time you can find me in touch with the creative community through drawing, painting and pottery lessons. I also love getting my butt kicked in a workout class at Rumble or SoulCycle. Most importantly, I love spending time outside of town reconnecting with nature, whether it’s upstate New York, on the beaches in California, or anywhere else.