



The fact that The generational talk about skinny jeans and Bernie wearing mittens happened the same year, even without the extra twist that these two things happened in 2021Here are a few more fashion moments that defined those weird 12 months. Tomo Nakayama shakes the feeling We may have lost Bumbershoot for the second year in a row, but 2021 brought with it a new music festival of the people behind (also canceled) Capitol Hill Block Party. Day In Day Out turned out to be a real party in Seattle with artists including Chong the Nomad, Burien-bred Travis Thompson, and Tomo Nakayama, seen here in a blustery summer look punctuated with nostalgia for Sonics. Linda Derschang hits the sky The Canadian border reopened, international travel restrictions were lifted, and travel-hungry Seattleites felt safe to leave our beautiful city (and its nearby rural Airbnbs) once again. Local restaurateur-turned-jet-setter Linda Derschang (of Linda’s, King’s Hardware, and Oddfellows) shamed our airplane tracksuits with an Adventure Awaits fanny pack and a suitcase that doubles as a Seattle institution game. The Kraken unleashes a tradition On the ice, our new hockey team sports the best NHL logo and the most flattering color scheme; behind the scenes, the player of the match dons a Davy Jones hat topped with a barnacle. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe make the perfect match It’s been a great year for our favorite power couple. Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird won American Basketball Athlete of the Year, another gold, and the coveted GOAT title (depending on who you ask, of course). OL Reign captain Megan Rapinoe was shortlisted for American Football Player of the Year andlaunched a Nike collectionIt is nothing compared to this crucial revelation: The couple share a trendy sweater from Marni. “We have a lot of mohair”, Rapinoe admits. Stars: They are like us. Macklemore rocks in brick and mortar Macklemore ditched your grandfather’s clothes in favor of his own classy golf line, inspired by 1980s stepfathers, which explains the rapid move of Bogey Boys to their flagship location between Pike and Pine. And the beautifully sleazy leopard look Macklemore wore to herald the opening. Jeff Bezos rushes into space This is not how we imagined it. We are of course talking about the cowboy hat and boots. Ciara takes on the Met Gala We never imagined Seattle let alone one of our sports teams would be represented at the Met Gala. Leave it to Ciara to make the action green and her husband Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl ring looks great. Shantay, Kshama stay When Conservative efforts to recall our socialist city councilor gained a foothold in Seattle, local drag queens likeIssa man turned out to support her. We think it’s fair to call the Shantay drag show, You Stay Seattle’s mostdisgusting political rally of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seattlemet.com/style-and-shopping/2021/12/memorable-seattle-style-moments-2021

