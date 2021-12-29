Halfdays launches new limited pop-up and womenswear collection

The girls are listening. Winter outdoor gear has just gotten much better for us.

Half days is a brand created by the trio of founding women, including Olympic Skier Kiley McKinnto, Karelle Goldaand Ariana Ferwerda. They just opened a limited-time pop-up store in Denvers RiNo piece.

The brand started with an initial connection between all of the founders. Ferwerda and McKinnon met in Denver through mutual friends about 3 years ago. They both had the idea to create a brand and then later linked up with Golda through an angel investor in San Francisco. From there, they decided three heads were better than two and quickly began to collect their ideas and launched Halfdays, a premier women’s fashion brand.

Half-days are about making sure women have winter clothes that are both technical and stylish. The founders’ goal is to welcome their consumers with open arms and create a product that offers the perfect fit with the right function.

Halfdays offers items ranging from hats and water bottles to suspender snow pants to match the perfect winter jacket.

The Halfdays collection offers a color for everyone. Customers can be bold and buy their best-selling color, Spritz a dark orange, or go low-key and go for their Cloud color, a creamy white.

With the new winter season under our noses, Halfdays is releasing its new collection. Comprised of eight colors all named after après-ski cocktails, this collection makes a statement for skiers, snowboarders and fashionistas this season. At present, Halfdays has a total of 2 collections, the first which launched last November as well as the one which was recently launched for this winter season.

The founders of Halfdays are passionate about the comfort, technicality and style of all their customers. It is something that their customers treasure. Women fell in love with their products so much that one of their flagship pieces, the Alessandra pants, sold more than the jacket, leaving thousands of consumers on a waiting list.

Along with the goal of reaching a wider audience and creating a perfect brand for everyone, the founders strive to achieve affordability with their products. Prices vary depending on the purchase. Products start at $ 95, and outerwear can range from $ 225 to $ 495.

The new pop-up location is extremely relaxing and welcoming. The three co-founders themselves designed the store from some vintage stores in Denvers to find decorations for their own store. Their goal was to create a safe space, something that was unlike traditional outerwear stores, Ferwerda said. The three ladies didn’t want their store to be overwhelming, they wanted to make it as accessible as possible, which is exactly what they did.

The store is connected by white concrete walls and filled with pops of bright color in every corner.

The half-day mission

These co-founders are very involved in every little project they carry out. From packaging the boxes to setting up their new location, to welcoming each customer at the front door of their store.

Currently, Halfdays’ main channel is their website. They also offer selected wholesale partnerships with Bloomingdales New York, Bandier New York and Dallas Texas.

Overall, Halfdays aims to create something women don’t have to sacrifice, Golda said. At the end of the day, they have the option of purchasing pieces with technicality but also an outfit that leaves the wearer looking and feeling well.

Showing their commitment to making the perfect gear for women, ahead of the company’s launch, McKinnon, Ferwerda and Golda interviewed more than 250 women, asking them what was missing in their outerwear. The number one answer was that women had nothing that looked good on them or made them feel good on the slopes. After hearing these results, the founders of Halfdays were determined to change that.

They took those answers and made the perfect outfit for any woman. This brand is created for all Olympic skiers, as one of the co-founders, for those who fall the moment they touch the mountain. This company is accessible to everyone and invites everyone. In addition to Halfdays’ goal of including all of its customers, the brand offers sizes from XS to 3XL.



Dive Deeper – Store Info

The limited pop-up store opened on December 4 and will be open daily until January 31.

Halfdays wants to create a more welcoming exterior for all women, Golda said. So ladies, get up and go visit their pop-up store at 2645 Walnut Street while he’s there. Get the opportunity to try on the parts and connect with the store on a more personal level, you won’t regret it.

All photos are courtesy of Roxanna carrasco.