Can Heupel’s dress choice predict a Flights victory? The data says yes. | WJHL





KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) The Tennessee Volunteers finished the regular season with seven wins and five losses in the first year of the Josh Heupel era. Heupel is notoriously vague when it comes to speaking at press conferences, leaving Vols fans to analyze every detail for clues or indications of deeper meaning. Thus, we wondered about the most obvious clues. Could the data on what Heupel wore at his weekly press conference somehow indicate how Flights would behave in-game that week? It turns out it does. Tennessee have won all six games they’ve played after Heupel wore gray or white during his press conference on Monday. While the Dark Mode uniforms have proven to be a hit with players and fans, the Vols have won only one of four games after their head coach sported black to press availability on Monday. . As to what the appearance of Huepel’s suit and tie will mean ahead of the 2021 Music City Bowl, that remains to be determined. Stay tuned. August 30: striped polo shirt = victory against Bowling Green September 6: Orange striped polo shirt = Loss against Pitt Flights enter Top-15 class on early signing day

September 13: White striped polo shirt = Victory against TN Tech September 20: Orange long-sleeved polo shirt = Loss against Florida Tennessee to stake winning streak in Music City contest

September 27: White striped polo shirt = Victory against Mizzou October 4: orange and white quarter zip = Victory against South Carolina John Fulkerson named SEC Co-Player of the Week

October 11: black polo shirt = loss to Ole Miss October 18: black polo shirt = loss to Alabama

Heupel Flight Coach: We were in a race against ourselves

November 1: gray polo shirt = victory over Kentucky November 8: Black hoodie = Loss against Georgia November 15: Black hoodie = Victory against South Alabama November 22: White quarter zip = Victory against Vandy

