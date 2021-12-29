Costume: Missouri shooting range forced Muslim woman to remove hijab





(AP) A gun store and gun stand in suburban Kansas City refused to let a Muslim woman use the stand unless she removed her hijab, a Muslim advocacy organization civil rights alleged in federal lawsuit. In a complaint filed Tuesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and law firm Baldwin & Vernon in Independence allege the gun stand at Frontier Justice in Lees Summit enforces its dress code in a discriminatory manner that affects disproportionately Muslim women. A message left with store officials on Wednesday was not immediately returned. Rania Barakat and her husband went to Frontier Justice on January 1 to shoot at the shooting range. According to the lawsuit, Barakat was told that she would not be allowed to use the stove unless she removed her hijab, a religious head covering typically worn by Muslim women. The shooting range requires shooters to remove all headgear except forward facing baseball caps. A store manager explained that the shrapnel could burn the hijab and the skin. The couple told the director that they had used several other firing ranges without any issues caused by the hijab, and that people wore long sleeves and shirts that covered their necks to protect them from shrapnel, according to the report. trial. The director said the shooting range had different rules, depending on the lawsuit. The couple left the store after the manager became aggressive and loud, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit argues that Frontier Justices’ policy is to refuse Muslims wearing the hijab, citing several social media posts from other Muslims regarding the refusal to use the shooting range. He also claims that Frontier Justice’s Instagram posts show customers wearing baseball caps turned inside out, hats and scarves. It is totally unacceptable for a commercial establishment to deny service to customers because of their religious beliefs and that is exactly what Frontier Justice has done, said Moussa Elbayoumy, chairman of the board of CAIR-Kansas, in a press release. The claim that a hijab somehow presents a security concern is just a bad excuse to try to justify a pattern of discriminatory treatment of Muslim women. CAIR in July asked the US Department of Justice to investigate civil rights practices at Frontier Justice. At the time, Bren Brown, president of Frontier Justices, said Barakat had not been discriminated against and was asked to follow a dress code that also applied to all customers, The Kansas City Star reported. The lawsuit calls on the federal court to find that Frontier Justice’s policies on wearing the hijab violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act and prohibit the gun stand and its employees from discriminating against of anyone because of their religion.

