Jennifer Lopez’s best fashion moments from 2021 were all so memorable

As you prepare to embrace a New Year 2022, it’s also a great time to look back on the past 365 days. When it comes to celebrity re-emergence fashion, in particular, there were so many amazing red carpet moments and street style to remember. One star particularly stood out with her outfits: Jennifer Lopez. Her best fashion moments in 2021 proved that she embraces the joy of getting dressed and going out. (The singer and her boyfriend Ben Affleck have been spotted everywhere from Los Angeles to New York City to Italy.) If you haven’t been keeping up with her appearance and her whereabouts, don’t worry. TZR has rounded up Lopez’s most standout looks over the past 12 months.

When we think of J. Los more iconic fashion moment of the year, her Met Gala look might come to mind. (She wore a bespoke Ralph Lauren dress, which gave off Western vibes, and she took inspiration from the new neutral color trend of the 2022s: brown.) However, this ensemble was only one of a multitude of looks. incredible that she was wearing. You shouldn’t overlook her inauguration day outfit or the dress she picked for her red carpet debut with Ben Affleck. Then there was her off-duty outfit, which if you’re familiar with J.Lo, she always takes casual clothing to the next level. In short, the hottest outfits of the 2021 singers are plentiful and worth reviewing below.

A set of western inspiration

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Celebrities always bring it at the Met Gala and Lopez is no exception. In 2021, she showed up in a bespoke Ralph Lauren dress and faux fur bolero. Her accessories brought the western-inspired theme to life: she wore a silver Navajo-stamped ring and jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives. Then she completed her look with a cowboy hat and a giant necklace. The singer subtly wore heels from her own line of shoes: a pair of Idolina platform sandals by JLO Jennifer Lopez.

A striking look for the opening day

The singer has been invited to perform at President Joe Bidens’ 2021 inauguration ceremony and she surely dressed to impress. For the occasion, Lopez wore head-to-toe Chanel, which included a snow-white beret from the fashion houses’ Cruise 2018 collection. The star completed her look with matching accessories via Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a compact Slim Side clutch from Judith Leiber.

Bennifer’s beginnings

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio / Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together at the 78th Venice Film Festival. The singer wore a white couture gown by Georges Hobeika with a plunging neckline and a daring cascading slit on the left side. Meanwhile, Affleck opted for a classic black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie. For accessories, Lopez wore a sparkly and elegant dress Judith Leiber clutch and wore a Cartier jewelry set with Jimmy Choo shoes.

A relaxed green look

In September 2021, Lopez and Affleck stepped out for a Sunday stroll through New York’s Madison Square Park. The singer ditched her beloved sweatshirts for the day and wore a luxe coat and dress set from Christian Dior. She paired it with Christian Louboutin lace-up ankle boots, a pair of thin Jennifer Fisher Hoops, and a mixed clip choker necklace from Foundrae.

A shiny vinyl look

Javiles / Bruce / BACKGRID

In January 2021, the star made a solo outing while wearing a biker-chic street style outfit. She wore a shiny vinyl coat from Coach and a pair of matching black Guccis Dahlia knee-high boots. Lopez accessorized with a pair of dramatic oversized sunglasses and wore a red Paloma bag by Christian Louboutin.

A long houndstooth coat

Maciel / BACKGRID

In February 2021, Lopez demonstrated his penchant for on-trend outerwear during an outing in Miami. The double-breasted houndstooth coat was the highlight of her winter OOTD. She took the outfit even further with a pair of platform heeled ankle boots from Alaa and kept the rest of her outfit pretty casual with a matching sporty ensemble, a crop top and technical jersey leggings from Louis Vuitton.

An ethereal sky blue dress

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Celebrities like Lopez adore the Elie Saabs collection of romantic and sweet dresses. For The tender bar premiere in Los Angeles, she wore an ethereal sky blue dress from the brand’s fall 2021 couture collection. For accessories, the singer wore a CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane ring and earrings, a Garance diamond ring by DJULA, and she was wearing a Tyler Ellis clutch.

A brown look

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Matching coordinates create an easy yet memorable red carpet set. Lopez’s brown ensemble, which she wore to attend The last duel premiered at New York Citys Rose Theater, was from the Herv Lgers Resort 2022 line-up. She styled it with a Tom Ford alligator clutch, also in a matching chocolate brown color, and a mix of Jennifer Fisher jewelry and 8 OTHER REASONS. Here, the singer has effectively exploited the trendy neutral hue of the 2022s: brown.

A summer platform boot

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Lopez made a case for high rocker boots in the summer when she wore her Turbo platform shoes from Coach in August 2021. The star tapped into the summer white look with a belted silk dress from minimalist label ALC and has completed his OOTD with a mini brown Diana tote from Gucci.

An elegant backless dress

Another of her standout sets of the 2021 Venice Film Festival outfits was this Long Sleeve Open Back Fgown from Norma Kamali |. Its ample and dazzled with rhinestones Hera shoulder bag by Cult Gaia added a bit of spice to her LBD look.

A daring combination

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

As she prepared for the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert, Lopez once again turned to Elie Saab for her red carpet appearance. This time, she donned a white jumpsuit from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, which featured a cinched waistband and daringly deep V-neckline. She finished off the dazzling look with an assortment of balls of TRUE x RandM.