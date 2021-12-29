Air Force adds Danny Detjen to men’s squad for 2022





Fitter and faster swim campsis the proud sponsor of SwimSwams College Recruiting Channel and all engagement news. For many, swimming in college is a long-held dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who have supported them on their journey. The United States Air Force Academy added another member to the 2022 freshman class, securing a verbal pledge of Danny detjen of Draper, Utah. Detjen is currently in his final year at Brighton High School. At the 2021 Utah 5A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, Detjen swept his events, winning the state title in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. His two wins were dominant, with his victory in the 200 with a margin of 4 seconds and his title in the 500 with almost 8 seconds. With the altitude adjustment he hit the 200 in 1: 40.17, while he finished the 500 in 4: 35.83. A year earlier, he had taken second place in the same two events, finishing behind Austin Butler at a time. Over the summer, Detjen, while competing for Cottonwood Heights Aquatics, was a finalist in several events at the Utah Long Course Swimming Championships. He qualified for the A final of the 100 butterflies with his altitude adjusted time of 1: 00.08. He also swam in the B final in the 100 freestyle (55.26) and in the prelims in the 50 freestyle (25.92) and 100 backstroke (1: 04.57). TOP SCY TIME 200 free – 1: 40.17

500 free – 4: 35.49

1650 free – 16: 08.64 Detjen is very versatile and could participate in many events at the college level. He will likely focus on the distance freestyle events, as he will provide solid depth to the Air Force in those races immediately after arriving on campus. Last season he would have posted the third fastest time in the team’s 1650, as well as the sixth fastest time in the 500 free. The team was led in the middle distance races by Wen Zhang, who was the conference champion in the 200 freestyle and finished 7th in the 500 freestyle. Zhang is one of the most accomplished swimmers in Air Force history. Only a junior, Zhang set the conference record in the 200 freestyle earlier this season in 1: 34.55. He is also the second-fastest player in WAC history in the 100 freestyle, just .11 behind his former teammate. Isaac gwin. The Air Force men have just had their most successful season in team history. The team scored a conference record of 864 points at the Western Conference Track and Field Championships, winning twelve events and setting a total of nine program records. The team received three conference awards, along with the head coach Rob clayton win the WAC Coach of the Year, Zach nelson the swimmer of the year and Zhang the newcomer of the year. If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] . About the Fitter and Faster Swimming Circuit Fitter & Faster Swim Camps offers the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all skill levels. Camps are produced year round in the United States and Canada. All camps are run by elite swimmers and coaches. Visitfitterandfaster.comto find or request a swim camp near you. SOCIAL FFT Instagram @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook @fitterandfastertour

Twitter @fitterandfaster FFT is a partner of SwimSwam.

