This year, Meghan Markle ditched royal protocol and found her style
2021 was the first full year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent as private citizens. After making their last public appearance as Royal Family serving on Commonwealth Day in March 2020, the couple embarked on a new chapter in their lives. The months that followed saw Meghan and Harry take on new roles as entrepreneurs and media producers, but the changes were more than commercial. Now free to express themselves in ways that were never possible when they were full-time members of the Royal Family, they were able to show the world previously hidden sides of themselves. This new-found freedom has manifested itself in everything from the Duke expressing political views and participating in climate change documentaries to Meghan launching an initiative to support working women and embrace bold style choices that speak to her personality.
A follower of sleek, minimalist fashion since her acting years, certain elements of Markles’ wardrobe have remained cohesive. The Duchess will always love a monochrome moment, delicate jewelry and trendy outerwear. Still, she now has room to experiment, and that made her 2021 fashions interesting. Pregnant with her daughter Lilibet, she opted for fancy prints and soft colors. Notably, she appeared on the Spotifys Stream On event in February wearing an Oscar de la Renta peplum-hem sleeveless dress detailed with a juicy citrus print. One of many celebrities promoting vaccinations at the VaxLive event in May, she delivered vital information while wearing a hot pink and floral Carolina Herrera shirtdress.
After the pregnancy, Markle took it a step further by traveling to New York with Harry in September for their first series of solo public engagements. The outfits she packaged recalled the stealthy luxury favored by style-conscious CEOs and world leaders. After ditching golden royal adornments, Markle rebranded himself with crimson Loro Piana dividers and sleek coats by Max Mara. Of course, her fashion evolution allowed for moments of playfulness, like the Valentino shift dress she wore to grace the stage at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. Short and soft with cap sleeves and 3D printed details along its collar and hem, it’s reminiscent of the mini mods of Andr Courrges and Mary Quant.
For actors and musicians, performing in a quirky fashion is completely normal, but during her years as an active royal, Meghan kept things on the mute. Although she has worn her fascinators and maxi dresses expertly, seeing her shift gears and embrace new ideas has been fun to watch. Fittingly, her defining moment of 2021 came when she wore a young designer who breathes new life into a heritage home. To attend the Intrepid Museum’s annual Salute to Freedom Gala in November, Markle turned again to Herreras Wes Gordon, who created a dazzling red dress for the occasion. With its plunging neckline, revealing slit, and eye-catching crimson hue, the dress was a must-have, worthy of an all-American Duchess bravely forging her own path.
