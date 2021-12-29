Edmonton man dresses in drag to entertain audiences online while playing video games

Content of the article
Dressing in drag while streaming live while playing video games has attracted a lot of attention online from a man from Edmonton.
Hand-sewn costumes and stylized wigs in a rainbow of colors line the walls of the DadDoesDrags studio space where he spends hours perfecting his costumes and makeup to perform on Facebook.
It’s like all these different disciplines coming together, says DadDoesDrag. You have to learn all the technicalities and then love the camera stuff and the lighting, that’s all you do on your own and that’s a great thing.
Postmedia only refers to the player by his pseudonym for concerns about the safety of his family. Players generally play online using aliases only.
DadDoesDrag started streaming on Twitch in 2019 as an easy and affordable way to entertain audiences.
I can just sit in front of my computer and do any kind of weird show I want to do without any kind of restriction or barrier to entry. You don’t need millions of dollars to do a live broadcast.
At first he didn’t cosplay. To gain more subscribers, he told his viewers that if he got 1,000 subscribers, he would dress up as a goth girl for a stream.
It happened and when I did it I was super nervous and everything, but everyone loved it, he laughs. And it started to snowball from there. Where cosplay has become like a main part of my feed.
His Twitch audience grew to over 30,000 subscribers and in July DadDoesDrag was approached by Facebook asking him to start broadcasting for them. While livestreamers make around $ 5 per subscriber, Facebook offered him a monthly salary to make up for the potential loss of subscribers he would see by switching platforms.
I literally feel like I made up a job and somehow got paid for it, he says. It feels good to know that I can take care of my family and keep everyone safe.
Since the start of his streams on Facebook in early September, he has gained over 900 subscribers.
DadDoesDrags’ favorite game is Grand Theft Auto 5 on a live role-playing server. His most successful character is Kraytor who comes from the wasteland and dresses like a character from Mad Max: Fury Road. Kraytor is known to cause problems for other characters on the server.
I made that character into a really funny kind of joke that ended up picking up steam, he says. I play it about four days a week.
Each costume takes between five to ten hours to create. He sews the costumes and does the wigs himself. It takes about three hours before each spray to carefully apply makeup. He’s started using YouTube tutorials to help him learn how to apply it, but finds trial and error works best.
You just need to look in a mirror or turn on your webcam and then play around with it until you have something that looks like you.
DadDoesDrag broadcasts Tuesday through Friday evenings, starting at 11:00 PM MST, at https://www.facebook.com/DadDoesDrag/ .
