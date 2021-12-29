What you need to know about Cornell, the SU’s last non-conference game

Every dollar donated in December will go directly to paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a better future for Le Quotidien Orange.

Syracuse’s last non-conference game of the 2021-22 season, pending a rescheduled game against Lehigh, places Jimmy Boeheim and the Orange against Cornell, his former team and a Big Red schedule that has lost just two games this season .

The Orange earned a 93-62 victory over Brown, while Cornell has not played since losing to Virginia Tech by 33 on December 8. The Big Reds’ Dec. 19 game against Bryant was called off after the university rose to Red Alert due to the rising COVID-19 cases and potential presence of the omicron variant on campus. Then a game against the Orange four days later was postponed after at least 14 of 20 members of the Syracuse program also tested positive.

Here’s what you need to know about the Big Red (8-2) before their streak with Syracuse (6-5, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) is renewed, as the two teams haven’t been able to meet the year. last following the postponement of the season of the Ivy Leagues. .

All-time series

Syracuse leads, 94-31

The last time they played

Behind Elijah Hughes’ 22 points and Buddy Boeheim 16, Syracuse edged the Big Red by 18 points in second after leading by just one at the break, and he moved away to a 72-53 win on the November 20, 2019. It helped. The Orange improve to 3-1 in their young season, although they would lose four of their next six games to give them five losses before the schedule flips to 2020.

Jimmy, then the Big Red’s starting forward, led all scorers with 25 points, making 7 of 16 shots and attempting 11 free throws. He scored 12 of Cornells’ 25 points in the first half to help the Big Red stay within striking distance. But after hitting a free throw that reduced Cornells’ deficit to 44-41 with 9:56 remaining, Syracuse scored 28 of the last 37 points to open what had been a close game.

Prior to the game, Syracuse players wore #NotAgainSU t-shirts to support students protesting hate crimes on campus and the universities’ response to recent incidents in the fall semester 2019 and those in previous years like the videos Theta Tau and the Ackerman Avenue assault. The game unfolded as the League’s students and administrators gathered in Hendricks Chapel to discuss requests from #NotAgainSU, which Chancellor Kent Syverud signed later that night after calls for his resignation. When I mentioned it, everyone really bought into it, Elijah Hughes said after the game to wear the shirts. This is something that we decided to do together.

KenPom odds

Syracuse has a 92% chance of winning, with a projected score of 89-73.

The Cornell Report

The Orange hadn’t played 16 days before their game against Brown, but it took even longer for the Big Red. Cornell last played on December 8, when they lost to Virginia Tech by 33. Before that break, however, Cornell won eight of 10 games to open the season, though none of their wins came against a team ranked higher than # 150 in the KenPoms Rankings. Their other loss, aside from that to the Hokies, came against Penn State on Nov. 22, when they fell to the Nittany Lions by 11 after giving up a 21-7 streak to close the game.

Following Jimmy’s move to Syracuse, Cornells’ pre-season returning top scorer became Jordan Jones, who averaged 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 campaign. In 10 games, he became the Big Reds ‘leading scorer averaging 12.7 points per game, although he combined just eight points in Cornells’ loss pair. The Big Red have the 18th best effective field goal percentage in the country, per KenPom, and also have the lowest offensive average possession time in the country at 14.2 seconds per game.

But that explosiveness on offense, which mostly occurs against teams outside of Power Five conferences, didn’t translate into the defensive end and its rebound, as Cornell ranks below 210th nationally in offensive rebound percentage. and defensive. He also ranks 216th in a 2-point defensive percentage, with perhaps a lack of height on his post roster, Big Red’s tallest players are Kobe Dickson and Sean Hansen at 6-foot-9.

How Syracuse beats the Big Red

The Oranges should be able to win this game comfortably even if they don’t connect on 57.4% of their shots like they did against Brown. The likelihood of replicating this level of production, given how the first 10 games of their season have unfolded, is slim. If Buddy and Cole Swider build on their individual performances on Wednesday and continue to chain shots, it will be a bonus for SU and promising for the next few games when the Orange needs it.

But Syracuse could also defeat the Big Red by relying on Jesse Edwards and Jimmy around the painted area, and that will likely be a more effective scenario given Cornell’s lack of inner size. The win over Brown was the first time in seven games that Edwards failed to score 10 or more points, but he still ranks 19th in the country with a 2-point percentage at 72.5%.

Statistics to know: 40.5

Cornell ranks 27th nationally in bench minutes percentage at 40.5%, per KenPom. By comparison, the Division I average is 31.4% and Syracuse stands at 17.9%, the latter being the 354th in the country. Ten players have averaged at least 12 minutes per game this season on the Big Red, with none reaching a higher count than senior goalie Sarju Patels 22.1, while the Orange only have five players who have averaged so much short time per game.

No Cornell player has a percentage of minutes played higher than 59.4%, a percentage held by Dickson. Buddy, meanwhile, leads Syracuse with 91.3% and ranks No.20 in the country.

Player to watch: Kobe Dickson, forward, No.12

When the defense of Penn State and Virginia Techs is limited Jones, Dickson produced two of his best games this season scoring eight and 11 points respectively. The senior forward is averaging just 7.2 points per game, but he’s managed 50% of his shots from the field this season, his first as a full-time starter. At 6-foot-9 and the tallest player in Cornells’ starting lineup, Dickson also leads the Big Red with a block percentage of 6.6, by KenPom, and also has the highest assist rate of the team.

Dickson will likely be tasked with following Edwards on defense, which means another smaller mission for Syracuse center like he did in the second half against Georgetown and Monday against Brown. But if Cornell places Dickson in the high post to facilitate his attack, it could reappear defensive gaps for the Orange.