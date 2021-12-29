Trendy athleisure and vintage inspired sunglasses trends in 2022





Eyemart Express Unveils Five Most Popular Frame Styles For The New Year DALLAS, December 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – About 164 million adults in United States wear glasses to see clearly, according to The Vision Council, and that number is expected to increase, making eyeglasses a key accessory in 2022. In fact, 74% percent of respondents to a recent survey conducted by a national optical retailer Eyemart Express said the extra time spent in front of a computer screen due to working from home and the stress of the pandemic had significantly worsened their vision. For people looking for their first pair of eyewear, needing an updated prescription, or wanting to explore a new look with their eyewear, Eyemart Express has compiled a list of the top five frame styles that will be popular in 2022. National optical retailer Eyemart Express has compiled a list of the top five styles of eyewear that will be popular in 2022. According to The Vision Council, around 164 million adults in the United States wear glasses to see clearly, and that number is expected to augment. make glasses a key accessory of the new year. “Glasses are the finishing touch to an outfit for anyone who needs corrective lenses,” says Katy hanson, Marketing Director of Eyemart Express. “The main trends in 2022 reflect what we see on the high fashion catwalks and many retro looks thanks to the rise in economies. Our curated assortment of over 2,000 frames makes it easy for shoppers to find glasses that match their style or experience a new trend this year on any budget. “ Athleisure: Frames by Champion and Jean-Jean are the perfect sporty yet relaxed accent to wear with joggers and other workout outfits. Comfort is the key. Both collections have flexible spring hinges that keep your glasses comfortable and secure for relaxation, workouts and action-packed days. Vintage Classics: Vintage-inspired styles are making a comeback with the popularity of thrift stores. Musa Eyewear Collection and Burberry offer a modern take on the classic masculine-inspired metal frames of the 80s and 90s. New lightweight materials make these frames chic and comfortable. Retro cat eye: Another trend inspired by fashions of the past, retro cat-eye frames are both whimsical and sophisticated. Christian Siriano and Longchamp have reinvented these chic tortoise shell and durable plastic frames that flatter almost everyone’s facial features. Bright color: Instantly improve your mood and stand out in virtual meetings with frames from PeaceLove and Dolce & Gabbana. These vibrant frames also add a splash of color to a monochrome outfit and make them both playful and trendy sunglasses. Oversized square: Halston offers dramatic oversized ’70s frames with minimalist metals that make them light yet iconic. They are versatile and can adapt to any outfit, from the office to the coffee shop. Shop for high-quality frames that follow your favorite trends for the New Year at your local Eyemart Express store and wear them home with same-day service from Eyemart Express. The story continues About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 234 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a selection of sturdy frames for the whole family with over 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike and Disney. On-site lens laboratories and trained lab technicians can deliver high-quality eyewear in as little as 30 minutes. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athleisure-and-vintage-inspired-fashion-top-eyewear-trends-in-2022-301451510.html SOURCE Eyemart Express

