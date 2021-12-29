Brookings register | Do the men of the SDSU have what it takes to overcome the hump?

As we head into 2022, the question for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team is whether the Jackrabbits will make a return to the NCAA tournament.



The Jacks won the Summit League tournament and went to the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2018. In the three seasons that followed, SDSU did not reach the Championship game of the tournament. Summit League.

In those three seasons, the Jacks won at least a share of the regular-season conference title, but failed to win in March. They had a combined score of 27-5 in the Summit League in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but lost in the first round of the conference tournament each of those years.

Making the NCAA tournament is tough as a mid-major. A poor performance in March and the goal you have been working for all year is gone.

In 2018-19, SDSU went 24-9 overall and 14-2 in the Summit League. The Jacks were the No. 1 seed and faced the No. 8 seed Western Illinois in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Leathernecks were 9-20 at the start of the game and had just lost to SDSU 86-66 in the last game of the regular season. WIU shocked everyone and came away with a 79-76 victory.

In 2019-20, the Jacks were 22-10 in aggregate and 13-3 in conference. They were the No.2 seed and faced Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons entered the game with a 13-18 record and had lost both games to SDSU in the regular season. As time passed and the ‘Donations led, everyone thought there was no way the Powerhouse Jacks would drop again in the first round. But Purdue Fort Wayne hung on and won 77-74.

Last season SDSU went 16-7 overall and 9-3 in the conference. The Jacks were once again the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament and this time they avoided first-round loss by beating Omaha 84-71.

However, SDSU’s season ended a game later and ended overwhelmingly. Oral Roberts’ Kevin Obanor fired a missed shot on the buzzer and the Golden Eagles upset the 90-88 seed. ORU won the tournament and became the first Summit League team to reach the Sweet 16.

The Jacks have participated in the NCAA tournament five times in the history of the program. SDSU did not win a match in the tournament, but came close. The Jacks lost to Maryland 79-74 in 2016 and fell to Ohio State 81-73 in 2018.

Winning a tournament game would take this basketball program to new heights. Just ask their female SDSU counterparts who have been to the NCAA Tournament 10 times and made the Sweet 16 in 2019.

SDSU head coach Eric Henderson, who is in his third season at the helm of the Jacks, said ahead of the season that he spoke to his team about how they need to overcome the tournament bump of the conference and participate in the NCAA tournament.

“We are talking about [getting back to the NCAA Tournament] a lot with our team, ”said Henderson. “We have had success. We’ve won at least a share of the regular season title over the past two years and we’re very proud of those accomplishments, but we want to make sure we play our best basketball in February and March.

“So we discussed how it’s going to play out and I think there’s a process to that. You have to keep doing all the little things to be successful, but you also have to give guys opportunities. “

They are certainly one of the most talented teams SDSU has ever had. The Jacks have three players in the Summit League’s top 15 in points per game. Noah Freidel is third, averaging 18, Douglas Wilson is ninth, averaging 14.7 and Baylor Scheierman is 13, averaging 13.5.

The Jacks are fourth in the NCAA in offensive scoring, averaging 87.1 points per game. But SDSU is ranked 305th out of 350 teams in defensive scoring, allowing 75.4 points per game. Wilson said her team knew they had to clean up the defensive end of the ball if they were to make it to the big ball.

“[We need to be] better defensively. We know we can’t give up a lot of points. We know that we are a good scoring team, but we also know that we missed defensively [last year]. It will take good defensive movement if we are to win the conference tournament, ”Wilson said.

The Jacks have been better in defense lately. They held Kansas City at 57 points in the Summit League opener and Oral Roberts, who is averaging 80.7 points per game, scored 76 against the Jacks. SDSU also held the Golden Eagles 42.5 percent of shots from the field and 13-42 of three.

It will be the difference whether or not that team participates in the NCAA tournament. Few teams will be able to keep up with SDSU and while the Jacks can improve as the season goes on defensively, they will be really tough to beat in March.

One thing is certain. This team really wants to make it to this tournament. 10 of the 13 players have been with the squad for at least a year.

The Jacks have once again had a good start to the season. They are 11-4 overall and have won their first two Summit League games. Wilson said the team are hungry and know what to do if they are to take the next step.

“I think we are really hungry [to get to the NCAA Tournament]. But we also know that it takes a lot of hard work and that we still have a lot of improvements to [make] to win the conference tournament. We know that we have come [and work hard] every day in practice if we want to achieve the goals we want to achieve, ”he said.

I believe the Jacks will overcome that bump this year and make it into the NCAA tournament if they can stay healthy and have all of their key players on the field in March.