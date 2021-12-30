Fashion
Summer Monteys-Fulham looks red in a scorching minidress on a night out in Kent
She has retained a place in the limelight since her split from Paul Hollywood of GBBO in August 2019.
And Summer Monteys-Fulham, 26, looked sizzling as she showed off her enviable figure in a scorching minidress at a party in Canterbury, Kent on Tuesday night.
The Ex And The City star slipped into the thigh-high dress to enjoy an evening sipping wine at a party.
Wow! Summer Monteys-Fulham, 26, looked red as she showed off her enviable figure in a scorching minidress at a party in Canterbury, Kent on Tuesday night
Summer ensured she got the attention as she went bra-less in the red check bodycon dress.
The reality TV star reinforced her toned pins in a pair of nude peep-toe stilettos.
Summer transformed her long braids into effortless curls, with her bangs swept to one side, and showcased a baby pink manicure and pedicure.
It comes as Summer told MailOnline that she is set to welcome a new business venture next year after calling herself a facial beautician as she rejects reports that she is ‘leaving fame’ .
Fun times: Ex And The City star slipped into the thigh-low dress to enjoy an evening sipping wine at a party
Stunning: Summer made sure she got the attention as she rocked without a bra in the bodycon red pillared dress and transformed her long tresses into curls effortlessly
The red-haired beauty took to Instagram earlier in December to announce that she is now qualified to administer botox and fillers and will be opening her own clinic in Cheltenham next year.
The Ex And The City star has previously worked in the beauty industry as well as as a laser practitioner.
Summer told MailOnline: “It has always been my goal to start my own aesthetic business. But no, that doesn’t mean that I ‘leave the fame’ and close the door to opportunities that present themselves. me.
Wow: The reality TV star bolstered her toned pins in a pair of nude stiletto heel skyscrapers and showcased a pale pink manicure and pedicure
“The point is, Covid has had such an impact on the opportunities I have had that it inspired me to forge something more secure and solid.
“And I’ve always liked being self-sufficient and independent. I can never have too many strings in my bow. I am very excited to start this new business.
Last summer was back to reports that she was walking away from stardom to pursue the business, she wrote on Instagram: “In response to today’s post, nooooo I’m not quitting. celebrity ” LOL.
“However, I am very happy to start my own business!
“I have worked in the beauty industry in the past and recently took additional training and education to open my own clinic in Cheltenham for 2022, specializing in facial aesthetics.
“Glad to have my own business that you can follow @summersfaceplace. I can’t wait to share my adventure with you.
This marks an exciting new chapter for Summer, who parted ways with ex-TV Paul, 55, in August 2019.
Paul has since left their relationship and has now moved in with a new girlfriend, pub owner Melissa Spalding, 37.
The couple live together in the country house they bought with their old flame.
Her Say: In response to reports that she is stepping down from fame to pursue the business, she wrote earlier this month: “In response to today’s post, nooooo I don’t.” not quit the celebrity “LOL”
Summer, who is single, recently spoke to The sun on what she’s looking for in her next relationship.
Summer said, “Loyalty is a huge key factor for me. I want someone nice. I don’t have a type, that’s how I get along with this person.
She added: “Age isn’t much of an issue, but this time around I would definitely put a cap on my 30s or under and would definitely be willing to date someone who is not in the public eye. .
“What I’m not looking for in a man this time around is someone who is obsessed with himself or who eats Rice Krispies for dinner.”
Summer insisted that she had never looked at dating apps and described herself as an “old-fashioned chick.”
Former flame: The beauty split from her TV ex Paul Hollywood, 55, in August 2019 after asking her to sign a nondisclosure agreement (pictured in 2019)
