Fashion
7 celebrity-inspired evening dresses to end your year on a high
While the New Years celebratory spirit has been chilled again (Ew, Covid), no one has said that we can’t dress our best and rage with literally 4 of our friends in our own living room. Put on your brightest outfits, order fancy food (or cheap Chinese), viral spools of them, and drink your way. While the other aspects of this plan can be worked out at the last minute, figure out your outfit for the gram ASAP! When it comes to sartorial influence, your favorite celebrities have been serving up some serious looks recently and we’ve managed to find affordable versions of the same for you (thank us later).
1. Brown sequin evening dress
Ditch the conventional black sequin dress for a brown sequin night out. While Hailey went for a bronze number from Magda Butrym, you can work out a similar and simpler silhouette without the rosette details on the bodice.
Available at H&M
2. Pink ruffled evening dress
Are you not a fan of sparkle? Step out of the serious color just like Janhvi Kapoor in this alluring ruffle dress by Nedret Taciroglu. If this eye-catching magenta set matches your vibe, we’ve found a toned down version to get you spinning.
Available at Ritu Kumar label
3. Rose gold evening dress
Nothing says more casual yet chic than a classic slip dress. Like Malaika Arora, if flattering silhouettes are your thing, we’ve found the perfect dusty pink slip-on dress mirroring her hooded salmon dress by House Of CB.
Available at Zara
4. Little black evening dress
An off-the-shoulder little black dress is the secret weapon every girl should have in her fashion arsenal. If style is all about making a statement for you, Sara Ali Khan in a detailed off-the-shoulder dress should be your dress animal.
Available at Nykaa Fashion
5. Corset evening dress
When it comes to Gen Z party style, they prefer to go the unconventional route. Khushi Kapoor is pictured here in a bodycon dress with corset details from House Of Cb. If the usual party uniforms aren’t for you, we have an alternative.
Available at lea Clothing
Outfit completed? Here are some makeup inspirations to complete your look
